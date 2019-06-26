Evans’ FOZ: Fighting anti-Zionism with online cyberterrorism initiative

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

According to Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center: “What we are seeing today is an invisible war against the Jewish people. It can be seen ideologically, as in opposing the existence of the Jewish state, economically by those who want to BDS or boycott the State of Israel, and most prominently in the media, where we see the vile, disgusting propaganda against President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. It is with the help of Israel’s friends all over the world, that this war can ultimately be defeated.”





This is why, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center will be developing a social network cyberterrorism initiative to identify antisemitism and racism online and prevent violent attacks in the future. Dr. Mike Evans, met with Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the Rabbi of Chabad of Poway, at a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump to memorialize the shooting.



At the event, the two discussed the tragic event, how FOZ can help the synagogue recover, but mostly importantly, the global phenomenon of antisemitism which has reared its face from the four corners of the Earth. Rabbi Goldstein as well as shooting survivors from the antisemitic attack at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue agree that these methods could have prevented their own tragedies.



Evans himself is a victim of white supremacy and antisemitism; in 1983, after Richard Snell, a member a white supremacist group had aimed to take Mike’s life. Snell knew well of Evans’ work to strengthen US-Israel relationship and steadfast support for Israel and the Jewish people. Luckily, he was not harmed, though another person Snell had targeted lost their life.



FOZ and their partners recently surpassed 62 million members, making it one of the largest pro-Israel sites in the world. In November, the Friends of Zion Museum will be opening an Educational Center as part of their initiative to fight antisemitism and racially-based violence as well as educate future Israel advocates and connect the State of Israel to the world.



The Friends of Zion Museum has honored President Donald Trump, 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, 4th President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria, and the Trump Administration’s Middle East Peace Envoy for their unwavering support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.



FOZ just held its “Annual Night of Heroes”, celebrating the One-Year Anniversary of the United States Embassy’s opening in Jerusalem. FOZ honored Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and the First Lady of Guatemala. At the event, Dr. Evans presented a special mezuzah to Ambassador David Friedman, with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ambassador Friedman and Chief Rabbi David signing the last letters in the mezuzah’s prayer scroll, honoring the ambassador’s new residence in Jerusalem, completing the Jerusalem Embassy Act.



The Friends of Zion Museum is launching a $100 million project to help educate pro-Israel supporters around the world about the Jewish state, its challenges and achievements. FOZ is developing an Ambassador Institute which includes the first Christian Zionist think tank, a communications center, and online university. It has become one of the top must-see sites in Israel for all tourists and Israeli residents.

