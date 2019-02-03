Harry Potter and the Purim megillah

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

His Haggadah has enchanted thousands of Harry Potter fans during their Pesach seders, and now just a few years after its release, Rabbi Moshe Rosenberg is planning to do the same for Purim.



The (Unofficial) Muggle Megillah is in the works and it hopes to bring that same spark of magic to Purim. Rosenberg's son, Yair posted about it on his social media pages, confirming that it should be out before this years Purim celebrations in late March.

The Megillah tells the courageous biblical story of Queen Esther who risked her life to save the Jews in Persia from certain death.It is read on both the evening and morning of Purim.Two years ago, Rosenberg's "The (Unofficial) Hogwarts Haggadah" hit number 10 across of Amazon following its release in 2017. The Haggadah - with both English and Hebrew - was filled with numerous essays, tid-bits and information connected the holiday of freedom with the world of Hogwarts."What could a School of Witchcraft and Wizardry possibly have in common with the most published book in Jewish history and the most celebrated holiday of the Jewish calendar?" he wrote in the description at the time. "As it turns out, quite a lot. From the concepts of slavery and freedom, to the focus on education, to the number four, Harry Potter and Passover share almost everything."Rosenberg concluded the description with a play on words from one of Dumbledore's most famous quotes: "Holiness can be found everywhere, if you know where to look."The original quote from the Hogwarts headmaster states that "happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light."Responses to the Haggadah were only positive with many parents sharing that they had enjoyed using the Haggadah more than their children. Other added that the essays and commentary are thoughtful and thought-provoking. None of it seemed forced.Following the announcement of the Megillah version on social media last week, many commented and shared their excitement, exclaiming "I WANT IT" and that it would make a great afikoman gift."On behalf of Anthony Goldstein, the Jewish kid in Ravenclaw, my Hogwarts-obsessed household, salutes you!" wrote Kenneth Baer.

