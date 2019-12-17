if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
House committee increases funding for security at synagogues

The House Appropriations Committee is increasing its security grants for non-profits by 50% to $90 million.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 07:32
House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY), serving as the Chairwoman of a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers from both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, opens their first session as they start a first public session to discuss the U.S. federal government shutdown and bo (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
WASHINGTON - The House Appropriations Committee voted to increase the amount of money it gives for nonprofit security grants by 50% for the 2020 fiscal year, raising the funding from $60 million to $90 million. The House is expected to hold a floor vote on the measure on Tuesday as a part of the national security appropriations minibus of 2020 appropriations bills.
The money can be used to increase funding for security in synagogues and other houses of worship, day schools and non-profit organizations. The bill allocates $2.9 billion for state and local grants, including $560 million for the State Homeland Security Grant Program and $10 million for targeted violence and terrorism prevention grants.
According to the Orthodox Union, the new funding would help protect these institutions against terror attacks. The Orthodox Union Advocacy Center has been advocating for the past year to increase funding for the grant program from the current $60 million to $90 million. The OU mentioned in a press release a long list of representatives who supported the move, indicating strong bipartisan support.
"The NSGP provides grants of up to $100,000 apiece to nonprofits at risk of terrorist attacks so they may improve building security by acquiring and installing items ranging from fences, lighting and video surveillance to metal detectors and blast-resistant doors, locks, and windows," the OU said in a statement. "Funding may also be used to train staff and pay for contracted security personnel. Since 2005, Congress has allocated $329 million for the grants, which are administered by the Department of Homeland Security."
Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane said, "The many attacks on our Jewish communal institutions highlight the tremendous need for additional measures to keep our community safe. We have a responsibility to protect people whether at prayer, at school and in other potentially vulnerable places. The Orthodox Union is committed to doing everything we can to keep our community safe."


