The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Iran's Jewish community pays condolences after Soleimani death

'Members of the Jewish community, like the rest of the Iranian society, are present and will stand for the ideals of the revolution.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 7, 2020 07:20
Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015.. (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)
Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015..
(photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)
Representatives of the Iranian Jewish community visited the home of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani to pay their condolences after he was assassinated in a US strike on Thursday night.
One of the members of the Jewish community in Tehran told the Israeli, Haredi news outlet Bahadrei Hadarim that "many Jews took part in the funeral" and that members of the community, including the chief rabbi of Tehran, visited the Soleimanis' house to pay their condolences.
 
Representatives of the Zoroastrian and Christian communities, also minority religions in Iran, visited the home as well, according to pictures posted by ISNA.
A letter by Solomon Kohan Sadegh, a representative of the Jewish community, stated that "members of the Jewish community, like the rest of the Iranian society, are present and will stand for the ideals of the Revolution," according to ISNA.
Rani Amrani of Israel’s Farsi-language RadioRan explained that it's "very important" for Jews and other minority groups in Iran to condemn Soleimani's death due to fears about antisemitism, according to Israel Hayom.
"Often, during the protests [against] Jerusalem Day, the Jews go out and take part for fear of being attacked. In their hearts, they love Israel," said Amrani. "They are in a situation in which they have to prove they have no links to Zionism."
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah were also present at Soleimani's funeral.


Tags Iran Tehran iranian jews jews in iran Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies