Iran's Jewish community pays condolences after Soleimani death

One of the members of the Jewish community in Tehran told the Israeli, Haredi news outlet Bahadrei Hadarim that "many Jews took part in the funeral " and that members of the community, including the chief rabbi of Tehran, visited the Soleimanis' house to pay their condolences.

Representatives of the Zoroastrian and Christian communities, also minority religions in Iran, visited the home as well, according to pictures posted by ISNA.

A letter by Solomon Kohan Sadegh, a representative of the Jewish community, stated that "members of the Jewish community, like the rest of the Iranian society, are present and will stand for the ideals of the Revolution," according to ISNA.

Rani Amrani of Israel’s Farsi-language RadioRan explained that it's "very important" for Jews and other minority groups in Iran to condemn Soleimani's death due to fears about antisemitism, according to Israel Hayom.

"Often, during the protests [against] Jerusalem Day, the Jews go out and take part for fear of being attacked. In their hearts, they love Israel," said Amrani. "They are in a situation in which they have to prove they have no links to Zionism."

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah were also present at Soleimani's funeral.