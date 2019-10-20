Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli child drowns after NY boat flipped over

The family of the boy who died were in New York on holiday during Sukkot when the incident occurred.

By
October 20, 2019 12:33
1 minute read.
Haverstraw Bay, New York City

Haverstraw Bay, New York City. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An eight-year-old Israeli child passed away on Friday after a boat he was riding in the Haverstraw Bay north of New York City flipped over, according to News 12 Westchester.

Yosef Goldman was on the boat with seven other people when it flipped approximately 90 meters offshore.

Despite numerous attempts from first responders and hospital staff to perform CPR, Goldman passed away. He was pronounced dead in the hospital, where he and the other seven passengers were taken following the accident.

The boat had one adult alone on it, along with seven children, one of which was Goldman. The other passengers of the boat survived the flip by clinging onto the side of the boat. They were treated for exposure and possible hypothermia, according to Lohud.

Goldman lives in Israel with his family and his grandfather from Monsey, a census-designated area in Ramapo, Rockland County, is a well-known haredi rabbi in the area.

The family were in New York on holiday during Sukkot when the incident occurred.

"The death of any child is an unspeakable horror and a family's worst nightmare," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day in a statement, Lohud reported. "The entire community of Rockland expresses its deepest regrets and condolences for the family of this young boy."

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.


