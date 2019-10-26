Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump celebrate wedding anniversary at Camp David

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary at Camp David with the president.



Ivanka and Jared, the first daughter and her husband who are both advisors to President Donald Trump, chose an unusual venue to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday -- the presidential retreat, Camp David, in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain Park.

CNN reported Friday that a White House official confirmed rumors they would be having a "big party with friends" there, while the Vanity Fair website Hive reported that all the couple's siblings would be attending. While CNN and Hive reported that the couple would cover the expenses themselves, the president contradicted this in a tweet on Saturday, in which he wrote, "Had a beautiful dinner last night at Camp David in celebration of the 10th Wedding Anniversary of Ivanka and Jared. Attended by a small number of family and friends, it could not have been nicer. Camp David is a special place. Cost of the event will be totally paid for by me!"In the past, Trump has seemed to be less than thrilled with Camp David, the retreat where so many dignitaries were hosted and where the peace accord between Israel and Egypt was signed. CNN reported that he disparaged the place to a European journalist shortly before he was sworn in saying, "Camp David is very rustic. It's nice, you'd like it. You know how long you'd like it? For about 30 minutes." Jared and Ivanka were married at the president's golf resort at Bedminster, New Jersey, in front of and 500 guests including Rupert Murdoch, Rudy Giuliani and current Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker. Vanity Fair reported that their wedding invitation included an insert for a free round of golf at a Trump property.Ivanka posted a romantic message to her husband on Friday alongside a photo of them from their wedding that read, in part: "VerifiedToday marks a decade of marriage to my best friend and life partner: 3,652 days, 3 amazing, curious children, countless adventures, ups, downs, laughter, love and pastrami together.Everything about you is real, kind, humble and brave. You inspire me with your calm, stoic disposition and unwavering prioritization of that which matters most in life. You are a dedicated public servant. . . "No pictures from the anniversary party have been posted, likely because the couple, who are Orthodox Jews, would not have wanted to pose for pictures on the Sabbath eve. In the past, they have gotten permission from an unnamed rabbi to break with traditional Sabbath observance, such as when they flew to Saudi Arabia on the Sabbath in 2017 as part of an official governmental trip.On Sunday, Kushner will head with other Trump administration officials to Israel where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the head of Blue and White Party, to discuss his peace plan, and after that to Saudi Arabia to attend the annual investment forum known as "Davos in the Desert."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });