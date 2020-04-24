Letter in PEI newspaper says Israel spread coronavirus to Palestinians

In his article, Deaton also said that Israel failed "to meet its obligation under international law, as an occupying power, to provide medical supplies to Palestinians," adding that "this is effectively an Israeli-imposed death sentence for thousands of Palestinians."

Deaton further stated that Israel is refusing to provide testing to the Israeli-Arab community, while also taking aim at Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion for allegedly neglecting to provide medical equipment to two Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem. He concludes by saying that "these Israeli policies are crimes against humanity."

A report by Israel's Strategic Affairs Ministry in late March highlighted the outbreak of antisemitism that has arisen alongside the coronavirus pandemic, in which classical antisemitic allegations have been made by anti-Israel organizations and individuals.

The report cited several examples of antisemitic allegations on social and news media based around the coronavirus pandemic and said that the global crisis was providing “fertile ground” for antisemitism.

The Prince Edward Island (PEI) Guardian, a daily Canadian newspaper, garnered criticism for publishing a letter by anti-Israel activist Richard Deaton, who claimed that Israel is to the blame for the spread of coronavirus among Palestinians, according to Honest Reporting Canada, a watchdog group.