NYT editor sorry for old tweet in which he wrote ‘crappy Jew year’

Tom Wright-Piersanti joins Jonathan Weisman on the list of NYT writers found abusing social media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 24, 2019 04:55
1 minute read.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The New York Times politics editor Tom Wright-Piersanti apologized on Thursday for offensive social media tweets, some ten years old, in which he targeted Jews and Indians.  
 
 In 2010 he tweeted that he “was going to say “Crappy Jew Year,” but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic. So…HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews.” 
 
He also wrote in 2009 about Indian guys “with mohawks” and that he hates “Mohawk Indians,” he also disliked Indians who called each other ‘dawg.’ 
 
He apologized on Thursday and deleted them, the Washington Examiner reported. 
 
The New York Times spokeswoman said the publication is aware of the tweets and they are “a clear violation of our standards.” 
 
In August 19 Salon.com reported another NYT writer, Jonathan Weisman, was demoted for showing “serious lapses in judgment” on social media. 
 
Weisman seemed to suggest Congresswomen Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar are not truly from the Midwest, which is a part of the US  predominantly white and Christian. 

Omar immigrated to the US as a child and Talib was born in Detroit, Michigan. 
 
The NYT said Weisman will no longer be active on social media. 


