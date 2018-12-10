Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez defends Jewish heritage claim: 'culture isn’t DNA'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

After her announcement last night that she descends from Sephardic Jews, incoming congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to defend her claim.



"Before everyone jumps one me - yes, culture isn’t DNA," Ocasio-Cortez said. "But to be Puerto Rican is to be the descendant of: African Moors + slaves, Taino Indians, Spanish colonizers, Jewish refugees, and likely others. We are all of these things and something else all at once - we are Boricua."





We are all of these things and something else all at once - we are Boricua. https://t.co/IFC4mwAjor — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 10, 2018

Clarifying her comments, she explained, "Just because one concrete identity may not be how we think of ourselves today, nor how we were raised, it doesn’t mean we cannot or should not honor the ancestors + stories that got us here. I was raised Catholic, & that identity is an amalgam too - especially in Latin America.""If anything, the stories of our ancestry give us windows of opportunity to lean into others, to seek them out, and see ourselves, our histories, and our futures, tightly knit with other communities in a way we perhaps never before thought possible."Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrating Hanukkah, December 10, 2018 (Courtesy)At the event, organized by Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the final night of Hanukkah and danced the Horah with her Jewish constituents.“The culture in Puerto Rico [was] that people [would] open their closets, there would be this small menorah inside. And as they had children, and their children had children and their children had children, these cultures started to kind of mix in a way that many people in those subsequent generations didn’t understand: to practice Catholicism on the exterior, but when you’re at home, to practice Judaism.”The story is a familiar one for the head of an organization centered on Spanish and Portuguese Jews and their descendants scattered across the world.“Ocasio-Cortez’s story is in line with what I hear from many Hispanics and Latinos and is representative of the tens of millions who have Sephardi ancestry who are seeking to reconnect with their ancestry, traditions and the Jewish People,” Ashley Perry (Perez) told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.Perry (Perez) is the president of Reconectar, an organization assisting in the re-connection of around 100 million descendants of Spanish and Portuguese Jewish communities with the Jewish world and Israel.“There are many ways that people are discovering that their strange familial traditions are of Jewish origins,” he said. “Thanks to advances in genealogy and DNA tests, more and more people are discovering their Sephardi roots.”He explained that, like Ocasio-Cortez, some have been told that they have Jewish ancestry and others find out by accident — or on rare occasions, on death bed ‘confessions’ by relatives. “As one Jewish leader once said to me, this is a game-changing moment for the Jewish people,” he said.“I have heard of many cases like hers,” he recounted. “The numbers of those who self identify as Jewish in some way are equal if not greater than the formal Jewish world.”Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is from the Bronx, New York. At the age 29, she will become the youngest member ever to serve in the US Congress.Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.

