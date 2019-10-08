Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Orthodox Jewish NJ man accused of leading double life, holding sex parties

The man, 33, from New Jersey is undergoing divorce proceedings after his wife claims he has been unsupportive of the family.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 8, 2019 11:38
1 minute read.
George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey, 2018.

George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

A 33-year-old man named Avraham Adler from New Jersey has been accused by his neighbors and his landlord of hosting sex parties in his apartment. On top of that, he also apparently led a double, perhaps even triple life, as an ultra-Orthodox married Jew, with a wife and three kids.

His wife is asking for a divorce after he has been unsupportive of the family, forcing her friends to help pay the family's bills.

Multiple of his "girlfriends" have called his wife to ask for forgiveness after what they had done with her husband.

Adler did in fact study in a yeshiva at some point in his life and said about himself that he would not carry his car keys during the Shabbat.

His neighbors however claim little of this stuck, saying, "He's no holy man," before calling him a stain.

This after Adler blocked a fire hydrant on multiple occasions, reportedly due to his parties and disputes those have caused. Adler himself did not deny these allegations, only saying, “If I pay the fees [fines], why is it anybody’s problem?” although he does deny holding the parties or dating several women at once (specifically those who called his wife).


