Israeli puppy set for summer camp stay in U.S.

Dog [Illustrative].
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
A stray dog who was rescued and then trained to care for children, will be the first Israeli dog to represent the Jewish Agency as a guide dog for a United States summer camp, according to Israel Hayom.
Shavabi was found abandoned in Ashdod as a puppy, shortly after being rescued he was trained by his owner Amit Amar to become a therapy dog, focusing his training specifically on children with special needs and sports.
After Amer left the IDF she studied therapy dogs to help people and children with special needs, which eventually led her to meet her special companion Shavabi.
"The connection formed between us from the first moment we met," Amar said about discovering her forever-friend Shavabi.
Over 1,400 young volunteers are currently assisting the Jewish Agency by working at summer camps in North America, to "strengthen the connection" of these Jewish summer camp participants to the State of Israel. Shavabi and Amar will be stationed at Camp Yavneh in New Hampshire, assisting the young children while bringing a joyous disposition to their lives during his stay at the summer camp.
