Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick expecting first child

Tarantino and the Israeli model will soon expand their family from two to three.

By RACHEL WOLF
August 22, 2019 01:10
72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in compe

72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino poses with his wife Daniella Pick. (photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick are expecting their first baby together according to Y Net.

Pick, 35, married Tarantino, 56, almost a year ago and have been traveling all over the world to promote Tarantino's latest film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Pick and Tarantino got engaged in July 2017 and were married a little over a year later in Beverly Hills. Just one month after their wedding, the couple visited Israel, Pick's country of origin.


