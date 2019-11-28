Rights groups challenge anti-kippah, hijab law in Quebec

A law that prohibits public officials in the Canadian province of Quebec from wearing religious symbols at work – including kippahs, hijabs and turbans - has been challenged in court, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday. The law, known as "Bill 21," and titled "An act respecting the laicity of the state," was passed by the parliament of the French-speaking province last June. It specifically covers public employees in a position of authority, such as teachers, judges and police officers.Among the organizations challenging the bill before the Quebec Court of Appeal are the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM). Their request for a suspension of the implementation of the law was rejected by the Quebec Superior Court in July. They presented an appeal to the decision. "The fact that a person wearing a kippah can't become a teacher in Quebec in 2019 is a disgrace to this province's proud tradition of defending its fundamental freedoms," said Mustafa Farooq, NCCM executive director during a news conference on Tuesday, as reported by Al Jazeera.According to the Canadian Jewish News, a motion criticizing the bill was also passed Monday by the Parliament of Ontario, the most populous Canadian province. The non-binding motion asking Quebec to repeal the law was approved unanimously. Roman Baber, a Jewish member of the Ontario parliament, addressed his colleagues wearing a kippah and noting that in Quebec, "I would not be able to stand here, as I am in front of you today, for wearing my kippah. I would not be able to serve my constituents or my province. I would not be here." "Turbans, hijabs, kippahs, yarmulkes – these are all expressions of the wearers' commitment to their religion and culture. It's part of their identity... It's demoralizing to expect people to choose between their job and their faith," Gila Martow, another MPP, noted.