Robbers break into synagogue in Baltimore, Hassid puts them to flight

An ultra-Orthodox Jew put two criminals to flight after they broke into the synagogue where he was studying in Baltimore on Friday night and threatened him with a gun, Baltimore Jewish News reported on Sunday.According to the report, the suspects conducted several robberies before breaking into the building of Khal Chassidim looking for a place to hide. While the Shabbat evening prayers had already finished, two members of the congregation were still learning in the Beit Midrash (study hall). After a robber pointed a gun at one of them, the Hassid charged at him and managed to scare the criminals away. They fled the scene on foot. Baltimore police are still searching for the two suspects.The report added that the authorities are calling for anyone who might have relevant information to contact them and have increased the patrol in the community. At the end of December, an assilant stabbed at least five people in an attack last month on a hassidic rabbi’s home in Monsey, New Jersey.