The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

UK Labour needs to do more to rebuild ties with Jewry - Board of Deputies

The Board of Deputies released a list of “Ten Pledges” Labour needs to adopt to heal its relationship with the Jewish community, which became greatly strained under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 12, 2020 16:20
Jews and non-Jews gather in solidarity to protest against Antisemitism at Parliament Square in London on Sunday (photo credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)
Jews and non-Jews gather in solidarity to protest against Antisemitism at Parliament Square in London on Sunday
(photo credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)
Labour needs to address antisemitism in the party as it elects a new leader, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said on Sunday.
The Board of Deputies released a list of “Ten Pledges” Labour needs to adopt to heal its relationship with the Jewish community, which became greatly strained under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership in the last four years.
Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl said that “the relationship between Labour and the Jewish community, once rock-solid, has been all but destroyed.
“Rebuilding will take more than mild expressions of regret. It will take a firm public commitment to agree to a specific course of action,” she added.
The list comes as Labour chooses candidates to replace Corbyn as party leader. The nomination process ended Sunday afternoon.
Among those 10 points is a call to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism “without qualification,” meaning that it includes clauses that state that denying Jews self-determination or comparing Israel to Nazi Germany – which Labour members have done in recent years - is antisemitism.
In addition, the Board of Deputies called for Labour to engage with the Jewish community “via its main representative groups… not through fringe organizations and individuals,” as the party did under Corbyn, alienating the century-old Jewish Labour Movement.
The Jewish umbrella organization also called on Labour to resolve outstanding cases of antisemitism, ensure transparency to those relevant to the process, and make the party’s disciplinary process independent. Whistleblowers came forward in the last year to say that the party’s ombudsmen were stopped from taking action on complaints of antisemitism.
Van der Zyl said that all of the points had been suggested to Corbyn and his team in the past, but they did little or nothing about them.
The Board of Deputies president said she expects anyone who wants to move Labour away from its recent antisemitism should endorse all ten pledges.
As for leadership hopefuls, she said “some… have spoken of their regret at the party’s lack of action on antisemitism under the current leadership, as well as the need to do things differently. Others have said nothing at all on the subject. A few appeared to have tailored their message depending on which section of the party they have been addressing.”


Tags Jeremy Corbyn UK Labour Party antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice moving forward By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Ruthie Blum IDF has been fighting solo. Now, Israel's not going at it alone anymore By RUTHIE BLUM
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT
Eli Kavon Simon Rawidowicz vs. Ben-Gurion on the question of ‘Israel’ By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by