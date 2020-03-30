The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are fighting COVID-19 – and antisemitism

New York state has seen some 60 thousand cases and nearly a thousand people who have died from Coronavirus – the largest number in the US, by far.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 30, 2020 04:10
Emergency Medical Technicians wearing protective gear wheel a sick patient to a waiting ambulance during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City, March 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/STEFAN JEREMIAH)
Emergency Medical Technicians wearing protective gear wheel a sick patient to a waiting ambulance during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City, March 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEFAN JEREMIAH)
WASHINGTON - Last Saturday, Yidel Perlstein, Chairman of Community Board 12 of Borough Park in Brooklyn, started to feel sick. By Tuesday, he tested positive for Coronavirus. "I'm like a little supermarket. Everything hurts," he jokes. "And every day I get out of bed in the morning, I go to the bathroom, and I think I'm doing better. Then, I start getting dizzy and weak. I go back to bed, just wait for it to be calm at night and go to sleep. And this has been going on like that every single day,” he tells The Jerusalem Post.
"They told me I'm better off staying home as long as I can, instead of going to the hospital, which is overcrowded. It is better to stay away for as long as possible,” he says. “So far, I don't feel any better than last week. It is probably worse.”
“My message is straightforward,” Perlstein continues. “If you would have got [the Coronavirus] and you would know how painful it is, you would have rather stayed home six weeks then going out and getting it, even on the light case. People have no idea. People cannot relate to how painful it is and how you could just lay in bed like you're almost dead for days and days, and there's nothing to do.”
As of writing, New York state has seen some 60 thousand cases and nearly a thousand people who have died from Coronavirus – the largest number in the US, by far. Most of the patients, some 33,000, are living in the New York City Metro area. The new situation affected the sizeable Jewish population around the New York metro area, forcing synagogues, schools, and yeshivas to close.
Perlstein told the Post that “99.9%” of the synagogues are closed, as well as schools and most of the stores. “People wait to Passover to buy a lot of stuff all they need,” he says. “The whole year, nobody will get a new pair of shoes because they'll wait for Passover. So, when the store is closed and with the jobs closing and the decline in the stock market, it is really a burden for everybody.”
“It's hard for anybody else to understand how painful it is for a guy who grew up [believing] that if he misses one service in a synagogue a day, he's dead, and all of a sudden you're telling him he just can't go to the synagogue. People are, like, not handling it,” Perlstein says. “Thank God, we've been pretty successful with convincing people that the right thing to do is not to go to synagogue. It doesn't matter how painful it is and how awkward it feels.”
Yosef Rapaport is a media consultant and a podcaster. Since the Jewish holiday of Purim, he has avoided leaving his home. He told the Post the current situation in Borough Park is grim. “There is a sense of foreboding. At moments like this, the best and the worst of people in society come out.”
He said that discovering that he knows people who are sick, "brings a huge sense of depression, and there's a dark cloud over our community."
“And when you combine that with the lack of coordination in Washington - there's a feeling we are on a boat or a wagon with no driver. We are blind, and we need to pray.”
Avi Greenstein, CEO of the Boro Park Jewish Community Council, told the Post that there is “a tremendous amount of uncertainty” in the Orthodox community. “The Coronavirus hit us possibly at the worst time of the year, where the community is bustling preparing the home for Passover, purchasing foods, making the house Kosher. It's a tense and fully encompassing type of time in a regular year. And on top of this, we have to deal with something that we've never dealt with before,” he added. “Perhaps one of the most significant challenges our community has faced since the Holocaust.”
Greenstein told the Post that the challenges of Coronavirus are not unique to the Orthodox community and that the whole world faces the same reality. “But in our community, we are embedded in a deep social bond, where our entire lifestyle consists of praying three times a day with other people - at least ten people; and weddings; and funerals. And Passover is about celebrating with full family and inviting guests to come in. It's all about social interaction,” he noted. “Now, we're being told for the very first time in our life that concept of social distancing, which goes against the fabric and the culture of our society. So yes, there's a tremendous amount of uncertainty and figuring out how to make this work.”
Another challenge, he said, is dealing with stereotypes against the Orthodox community. “The vast, vast majority of our community are abiding by guidelines,” he said. “But since we dress uniformly in a certain way, sometimes different things stand out, as opposed to when you would see thousands of people celebrating in concerts or bars and parks that are full.” He told the Post that pictures of Haredi people standing in line to buy challa for Shabbat have gone viral, which stigmatizes the 98% who are listening.
“Unfortunately, we have come through a couple of months of escalated antisemitic attacks for visibly Orthodox Jewish people, specifically in Boro Park, Williamsburg and in New York,” he added. “I am terrified about this type of recklessness that we see, especially in social media, and what may follow, God forbid.”


