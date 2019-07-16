'We're leaving France because of antisemitism,' says Jewish couple

Simon and Alice Midal are making aliya from France on Wednesday because of antisemitism.. (photo credit: ILANIT CHERNICK)

PARIS - "We're leaving because of the situation for the Jews in France - that's the main reason."





These were the words of Simon and Alice Midal, residents of Levallois, a small but wealthy area just outside Paris.

At 76-years-old, the couple, who are pillars of the Jewish community have decided it was time to leave and will be on a flight together with some 100 immigrants leaving France on Wednesday.

A delegation of journalists on a tour with the Jewish Agency for Israel met with the couple on Tuesday.

After working in leadership positions within several Jewish organizations including B'nai Brit in France, European Jewish Congress and Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, to name a few, Simon said his continued exposure to the rising antisemitism against Jews in France has made he and his wife realize that it was time to leave.

Both were born in Switzerland during the years of the Holocaust - their parents were originally Parisian but fled France at the start of World War II.

"We're both retired, but we're very proud Zionists," the explained. "We were in youth movements and the Jewish scouts - all which were very Zionistic."

Simon said that antisemitism in France has become catastrophic and that despite their being laws against racism, including antisemitism, there is no enforcement of these laws.

"Working for these groups, I see day-to-day what is happening in France... [The government] is not doing anything to fight against racism, antisemitism, violence and the praise of Islamic extremism in France," he said, adding that this was a difficult situation for the Jewish community.

"We decided we're not waiting for the municipal elections [in 2020]," the couple said explaining that it will bring more Muslims into positions of power within these cities, which will lead to elements of Sharia law being implemented like what's already happened in some 20 cities around the country.

"This will cause problems for the Jews," they said. "Already in places like Mattes there are public schools that will not serve pork... pork is a main addition to dishes in France and here [because of the high Muslim population], the public schools can't serve it."

Simon added that in Aulnay-Sous-Bois, the public pool has been closed down because the Municipality elected several years ago demanded the pool be open on specific days for Muslim women only.

They made it clear that this one of their biggest concerns along with the rise in antisemitism.

Simon added that he was not optimistic about issues of racism, including antisemitism, being solved because President Emmanuel Macron's close economic ties with Arab countries.

"France's economy comes first before anything," he stressed.

Alice added that their children were surprised by their decision, with her son saying that they haven't been exposed to much antisemitism.

Asked about the future of the Jews in France, the couple expressed that they were not optimistic issues of antisemitism and racism would be solved unless there "is some sort of effective intervention.

"The government and public powers must do something to fight all forms of racism in France," Simon said.

They added that despite being Zionistic, if true situation for Jews wasn't this bad, they probably wouldn't leave France.

Meanwhile for the Gnassia family who too are making aliya on Wednesday, they're leaving to give their three young children - aged between three and 10 - a chance for a better life.

Sitting on the terrace of her parents holiday home in the French countryside the 34-year-old mom, Rochelle explained that there are two main reasons they are making aliya.

"The first is that there's been a change in French population in how Jews are viewed, a change in the security situation. The second is that the education is more open minded in Israel - here it's very closed and strict; children are sent in the direction of becoming doctors, dentists and lawyers, but in Israel it's different."

Rochelle added that her father is Israeli and that her entire family are already living in Israel aside of her older brother.

"He hopes to come soon," she said. "He's very religious, more than us - we keep Shabbat and the holidays, kosher, and the children were in a Jewish school."

The family plan to live in Netanya where the rest of her immediate family live.

Asked about challenges they may face in Israel, both Rochelle and her husband Teddy said they were concerned about integrating because of both the work anand language barrier.

"Our first step is to learn Hebrew so we can get good jobs," he said. "We hope that within a year we will be integrated in Israel - we want to be Israeli, not French people just living in Israel."

Rochelle added that everything is going to be new to them "even the smallest of things including food."

Teddy said that the family come from a good neighborhood in Paris, but antisemitism has been creeping in slowly and this together with security concerns for the children who are at a Jewish school added to why they decided to move to Israel.

"I started seeing graffiti [against Jews] near the school, and other types of things - we realized that despite being in a good neighborhood where we were very cacooned, we are not vaccinated against antisemitism."

He added that even the language in the recent demonstrations against Macron, which has nothing to do with the Jews, was antisemitic.

The children said they had mixed feelings about the move as it's not easy to leave their friends and life here behind.

Tears streaming down his face, their middle son Liam, who is seven, shared that he was extremely nervous about aliya.

"I don't know Hebrew, it's stressful," he said, hugging his mom.

However, all three agreed that they are very excited to be living by the sea and to be close to their grandparents.

Teddy added that for years it was his parents dream to make aliya when he was a child, but they were not able to.

"They're wanted to give us a better life, they're happy for me and for my children that we're finally fulfilling this dream," he concluded.

In a statement, the Jewish Agency for Israel said that "onboard this 'Flight of the Century' will be mainly young families from Paris who will be absorbed throughout the country and a number of unmarried women" who will be absorbed at Ulpan Etzion.

"In the last decade there has been an unprecedented wave of immigration from France, and 37,000 of the 119,000 immigrants who immigrated to Israel since the establishment of the State of Israel came to Israel with the assistance of the Jewish Agency," it said.

"The youngest immigrant on the flight from France is two months old, and along with him there are 35 other children who will take the flight to begin kindergarten and school" after the Summer vacation.

"The immigration flight from France symbolizes the beginning of the 'Aliya season,' in which thousands of new immigrants from all over the world will arrive in Israel this summer with the assistance of the Jewish Agency," it added.

Jewish Agency chairman, Isaac Herzog said he was looking forward to seeing "the joy of the hundreds of immigrants who are making the journey from France to the State of Israel, their historic home, and opening a new chapter in their lives."

The writer is a guest of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

