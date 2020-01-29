Will Trump plan change minds of US Jews disaffected from Israel - Analysis

One of the critical factors frequently cited in the chilling of relations between US Jews and Israel has been the ongoing conflict with the Palestinians and Israel’s control of Palestinian territory and its population. Liberal Jewish Americans, who comprise the large majority of the American Jewish community, have long advocated for the adoption of a two state solution, and have clamored for it with greater urgency as the conflict has continued over the last two decades without an end in sight. J Street lobbying group described the plan as a sham and said there was “zero chance” it could be the basis of renewed peace negotiations. And the Jewish Democratic Council of America said the plan could “impede prospects for peace by legitimizing unilateral Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank,” and was detached from reality since its drafters did not engage with the Palestinian leadership at all. Numerous other left-wing, Jewish advocates and organizations of a two state solution condemned the proposals, citing the fact that Israel may annex territory before a Palestinian state is declared; criticizing the torturous format of the borders of the proposed Palestinian state; and its lack of territorial contiguity; and noting that the Palestinians must comply with a long list of conditions before their state can be declared, the establishment of which is itself dependent on the approval of Israel and the US.In short, the proposals have not, and likely will not change the minds of those US Jews who have long been concerned with Israel’s ongoing control of the Palestinians, since they fear that Trump’s plan will merely perpetuate that control.This advocacy for a Palestinian state alongside Israel is an aspect of the primacy liberal American Jews attach to social justice of all forms, be it economic or political, in line with a guiding principle of progressive Judaism to be “a light unto the nations,” as described in the Book of Isaiah. Part of this aspiration is to engage in “Tikkun Olam,” a concept seen by progressive Jews as an injunction to rectify the injustices of the world. So for many American Jews, what they and others describe as the Israeli occupation of the Palestinians, Israel’s control of Palestinian freedom of movement and the Palestinian territories in general, is unethical, unjust, and incompatible with their view of Judaism. For Israelis, the country’s control over the Palestinians is seen primarily through a security lens and concerns about the human rights of the Palestinian population take a back seat to the safety of Israeli citizens. The worry that a withdrawal from the West Bank would precipitate a similar situation that the withdrawal from Gaza did remain a constant fear, which is constantly reinforced by continual attacks from Gaza. Over the last decade, successive Israeli governments have therefore been extremely cautious regarding any concessions to the Palestinians, and the Israeli electorate has grown increasingly right-wing because of the unallayed security concerns of the majority of Israelis. So will the unveiling of the Trump plan on Tuesday, and Israel’s acceptance of it, change the way American Jews view Israel. After all, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ostensibly agreed to the establishment of a Palestinian state as stipulated in the Trump proposals, and to the abandonment of 70 to 80 percent of the West Bank. Under the terms of the agreement, Israel would also have to give up sovereign territory from its pre-1967 borders as compensation to the Palestinian state for land in the West Bank to be annexed by Israel. And the Palestinians will be able to establish their capital in the eastern part of Jerusalem. Throughout the last two decades, Israeli governments have shown a clear disinclination to make territorial concessions to the Palestinians, but now, finally, the Israeli prime minister appears to have conceded on such matters and taken a step towards peace and justice for the Palestinians. This is however not the way the Trump plan has been viewed by liberal US Jews and institutions. The head of the Reform Movement in the US Rabbi Rick Jacobs said that he was concerned with the prospect of unilateral Israeli annexations of the territory allocated to it under the Trump plan, worrying that it would end either Israel’s Jewish or democratic character. The left-wing