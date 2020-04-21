The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

YIVO Institute works to document COVID-19's effect on Jewish life

The initiative, launched earlier this month, focuses on collecting first-hand accounts of how the coronavirus has affected Jewish life.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 21, 2020 20:26
A man studies in a university library. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A man studies in a university library.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research has launched a new initiative to gather and compile stories of Jewish life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative, launched earlier this month, focuses on collecting first-hand accounts of how the coronavirus has affected Jewish life.
Founded in 1925 and now based in New York, YIVO seeks to preserve, study and teach Jewish history. Their archives contain over 23 million different documents, recordings and other artifacts, and their library contains the world's single largest collection of Yiddish-language works.
"From its earliest years, YIVO collected the experiences of the Jewish people in their own words," YIVO Archives' director Stfanie Halpern said in a statement.
"Today, as the COVID-19 pandemic affects the world in unprecedented ways, we are launching a new archival initiative to ensure that everyone’s stories and experiences during these difficult times can be saved for future generations."
All accounts can be submitted online here.
The coronavirus outbreak has had a significantly disruptive impact on Jewish life around the world, as the social distancing methods required to slow the spread of the virus clash with many inherently communal Jewish traditions, with many institutions and synagogues being forced to close their doors amid the pandemic.
YIVO itself is one such Jewish organization struggling during the coronavirus, with its facilities being forced to close their doors at the end of March, along with some of its fellow partners at the New York-based Center for Jewish History.
This disruption was especially evident on Passover, as families were forced to hold the Passover Seder by themselves rather than visit relatives.
In order to help combat the aid the Jewish community's collective response and management of the pandemic, eight major Jewish federations led by the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) formed an emergency coalition in March to encourage cooperation and proactive management.


Tags history diaspora jews Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 22, 2020: Something for Hollywood to think about By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by