The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Bar-Ilan U. study of Dead Sea mammal revolutionizes study of language

The study was published in the journal Evolution Letters, and shows that differing necessities in gender and life can influence using different voices for different reasons.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 03:31
Rock Hyrax mother and pups at Ein Gedi, Israel. (photo credit: YACOV BEN BUNAN)
Rock Hyrax mother and pups at Ein Gedi, Israel.
(photo credit: YACOV BEN BUNAN)
A new study by Bar-Ilan University offers new insight into sex differences and evolutionary language development.
The study was conducted on the population of rock hyraxes in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve. The population had been carefully monitored since 1999 as part of a long-term study led by Prof. Eli Geffen of Tel Aviv University, as well as Dr. Amiyaal Ilany and Prof. Lee Koren of Bar-Ilan's Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences.
Communication is something all social animals practice, humans included. This is essential to maintain any semblance of social structure, and groups with mates require communication to take place on a constant basis. Therefore, the more complex the social structure, the more complex the communication structure.
This is further elaborated upon by the scientific principle known as the Law of Brevity. Popularized in the 1930s by George Kingsley Zipf, the Law of Brevity explains that there is a negative correlation between a word's length and the frequency with which it is used.
In other words, the shorter the word, the more it's used.
But is this principle true for animals as well as humans? Many would argue no, because animals usually need to communicate from farther distances than humans do, which often necessitates longer and louder calls.
It is with this in mind that the researchers studied the rock hyraxes. The small mammal typically lives in groups, which consist of 30 hyraxes including multiple females and children with just one male. Bachelor males, by contrast, live solitary lives and are usually only social during mating season.
The hypothesis was that shorter calls, not longer, would be more frequent.
To test this hypothesis, the researchers fitted 19 males and females with audio recorders and recorded their communications over the course of a week, subsequently creating a full repertoire of their calls.
The results found shocking differences with the Law of Brevity based on sex. Females use longer calls far more often, but typically did so softly. The males, however, have far more limited communication opportunities, and as a result are shorter but louder. This difference in amplitude is due to the need to reach others from a farther distance.
"This raises the question of why human language isn't optimized by amplitude," says Dr. Ilany. 
"Could it be because the development of artificial signaling means for long-range communication made high amplitude calls less needed? Perhaps the high pressure for increased informational content in the emerging human languages capped the amplitude of the vocal signals, as loud calls have less capacity for informational content. Both scenarios could lead to duration-based optimization that is now widespread," he added.
The study was published in the journal Evolution Letters, and shows that differing necessities in gender and life can influence using different voices for different reasons.
This, the study says, can provide clues for how humans began to develop their especially complex forms of communication.


Tags dead sea bar ilan university science Language
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Leaning tower of PISA By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by