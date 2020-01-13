Israel approves ‘only thing that can save lives of lung cancer patients’

The Ministry of Health has approved a three-year pilot program for early detection of lung cancer, which could substantially increase the number of patients cured of the otherwise deadly disease, according to Prof. Dorith Shaham.Shaham, head of the thoracic imaging center at Hadassah Medical Center, said that millions of shekels will be invested in a program that should confirm the value of low-dose computed tomography (CT) screening in Israelis at high risk for developing lung cancer. Currently, in Israel, about 2,500 people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year and about 1,800 people die from the disease.Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death because in most cases - 70% - it is detected only at a late, metastatic stage.She explained that before reaching the most advanced stage of cancer, stage four, lung cancer is considered a quiet tumor that does not express symptoms, which allows it to grow and spread without interruption. “If 1,800 people die each year of lung cancer, even if we save 200 or 300 people per year, it’s a lot,” said Shaham.Yet, she expects the CT screening could save even more people than that.Shaham said that studies by the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program (I-ELCAP) found that lung cancers diagnosed under screening were typically small and that the estimated cure rate of patients whose lung cancer was diagnosed earlier under screening was as much as 80%.Additionally, the large, randomized, population-based NELSON trial showed CT scanning decreased mortality by 26% in high-risk men and up to 61% in high-risk women over a 10-year period.“Today, in Israel, two means are available for early detection of lung cancer,” Shaham told The Jerusalem Post. “The first is by accident, because a CT scan was performed for another reason, for example due to a car accident or coughing. The second option is by a CT scan meant for early detection of lung cancer.”But she said that until now such screening was infrequent because of lack of awareness and the high cost of paying for the test privately, out-of-pocket.Shaham compares this low-intensity CT scan to a mammogram for breast cancer. The examination does not require special preparation by the patient or subsequent supervision. After the imaging of the chest is done, the examination is interpreted by a radiologist.In the interpretation process, the radiologist is looking for different types of nodules (solid, part-solid and nonsolid) and their size due to their differing pathologic findings and survival rates.Using what is known as Lung-RADS, a quality assurance tool designed to standardize lung cancer screening CT reporting and management recommendations, doctors can determine next steps in monitoring, testing, surgery or other treatments.“We want to diagnose lung cancer as early as possible while doing as few unnecessary interventions as possible,” Shaham explained. In only 1 to 1.5% of cases, the patient is diagnosed with having malignant cancer cells. In other words, most nodules are benign. But for those who do have cancer, the sooner the cancerous tumor is diagnosed, the greater chance of curing the diagnosed tumor.A CT scan for early detection of lung cancer is recommended for people aged 55 to 75 who smoked one pack a day for 30 years or two packs a day for 15 years. This recommendation also applies to those who smoked this amount in the past and stopped within the last 15 years.Shaham said the ministry program will not include the entire target population described above, but a segment of it, which will help health professionals to determine that the screening has equally positive effect in Israel as in larger countries like the United States or Western Europe. She said that although lung cancer is among Israel’s largest killers, its prevalence remains about one-third of that in the US or Western Europe. She also said the degree of risk that a person takes by undergoing a low-intensity CT scan is the same as the risk of a person smoking one cigarette a day.“So, radiation exposure, for a person who smokes a pack a day, is probably the last thing to worry about,” she said. Shaham has been part of an international team studying early detection of lung cancer since 1996. She said that early detection CT scans began being covered by private insurance in the US in 2014 and by Medicare and Medicaid in 2015. “Technology is advancing very quickly,” she said. “We want to capture as many people at risk as possible and do as much good as possible. This is the only major thing that can be changed in order to save the lives of lung cancer patients.”