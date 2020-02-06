The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli scientists assist unprecedented mapping of cancer genome

A team of scientists from Bar-Ilan University's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine are taking part in the global Pan-Cancer Project to create a huge resource of primary cancer genomes.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 17:53
A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)
A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)
A major international collaboration featuring Israeli researchers has concluded the "most comprehensive" study and mapping of cancer genomes to date, boosting global understanding of cancer and its causes.
The "unprecedented" Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes Project (PCAWG) study involved more than 1,300 scientists and clinicians from 37 countries, analyzing more than 2,600 genomes - or genetic material - of 38 different tumor types to create a huge resource of primary cancer genomes.
A team of scientists from Bar-Ilan University's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine participated in the project, commonly known as the Pan-Cancer Project, which researchers say significantly improves "fundamental understanding of cancer and signposting new directions for its diagnosis and treatment."
Previous studies to map cancer genomes focused on just 1% of the genome that codes for proteins, which the scientists said is analogous to mapping the coasts of the world's continents. The Pan-Cancer Project, in contrast, harnessed new technologies to explore the remaining 99% of the genome in greater detail, including key regions that control switching genes on and off - analogous to mapping the interiors of continents.
Following the completion of the study, the project published its new findings in 23 papers this week in Nature and affiliated journals, and has made available a new comprehensive resource for cancer genomics research.
Dr. Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern, who headed the team of researchers from Bar-Ilan University, told The Jerusalem Post that the "uniformly processed and highly curated sets of all classes of somatic mutations" from thousands of cancer genomes analyzed by the project, combined with most other suitable cancer genomes, present a "unique opportunity to establish the repertoire of mutational signatures and determine their activities across different types of cancer."
The future impact of the project, she said, may be comparable to the "human genome sequencing in 2000," a major international collaboration to sequence and map all human genes for the first time.
The group from Bar-Ilan University led by Frenkel-Morgenstern, Israel's only representatives in the genomics and transcriptomics studies of the project, participated in two working groups: PAWG-3, tasked with studying the integration of transcriptome and genome, and PAWG-6, which focused on chimeric transcripts and fusions proteins in cancers.
"The impact for my team is huge. We received an endless amount of data on cancer genomes, and we have explored the signals already for last seven years of the Pan-Cancer Project," said Frenkel-Morgenstern, who heads the Cancer Genomics and BioComputing of Complex Diseases Laboratory at the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine.
"We plan to extensively apply the Pan-Cancer data-sets for our method of chimeric transcripts and gene fusion analyses in order to understand the complexity of chromosomal alterations and trans-splicing in cancer cells."
The team also plans to collaborate with faculty colleagues and researchers from other Israeli institutes to understand the complexity of cancer genomes and transcriptomes. The researchers also intend to collaborate with the Israel Innovation Authority to establish unique Israeli high-performance computing facilities to benefit all researchers in the field.
Among its many findings, the project reported that the cancer genome is finite and knowable, even if enormously complicated. Combining sequencing of the whole cancer genome with a series of analysis tools enables researchers to characterize every genetic change found in a cancer and all the processes that generated the mutations. The researchers also said they are close to cataloguing all the biological pathways involved in cancer, forming a fuller picture of their actions in the genome.
In addition, a new method of "carbon dating" enabled researchers to identify mutations occurring years, sometimes decades, before the appearance of a tumor. Theoretically, this may open a "window of opportunity" for early cancer detection.
"The findings we have shared with the world today are the culmination of an unparalleled, decade-long collaboration that explored the entire cancer genome,"  said Dr. Lincoln Stein, member of the Pan-Cancer Project steering committee and Head of Adaptive Oncology at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR).
"With the knowledge we have gained about the origins and evolution of tumors, we can develop new tools and therapies to detect cancer earlier, develop more targeted therapies and treat patients more successfully."


Tags cancer genetics Bar-Illan Cancer Treatment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Drift from Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Dr. Einat Wilf How Trump's peace plan can strengthen Arab-Israeli relations By EINAT WILF

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by