Successful trial in monkeys vaccinated for coronavirus - Chinese report

A Chinese drug company has caused a stir in the scientific community in recent days, following the announcement of significant progress on the path to creating a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, ahead of what appears to be a future breakthrough.
As part of the experiment, the researchers injected a vaccine into a group of monkeys. Those monkeys were then infected with the coronavirus along with a group of unvaccinated monkeys serving as a control group.
The vaccinated monkeys did not develop any coronavirus symptoms, while the unvaccinated monkeys did develop symptoms, with some dying.
The experimental vaccine is produced using a technology that is readily available and fairly easy to use, in which batches can be made in large quantities during a short time – a significant requirement during the current crisis.
One claim criticizing the study regards the choice of monkeys as a test model, seeing as they develop a different disease than that of humans.
Another problem pertains to the relatively short amount of time given to develop of the vaccine. Some say it is the fastest and most intense race for a vaccine in the modern era, with the more optimistic forecasts talking about production and supply of a vaccine within a year to a year and a half.Translated by Jerusalem Post Staff.