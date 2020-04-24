Austrians chant ‘We are Jews’ at anti-coronavirus restrictions protest

BERLIN - The police in Austria’s capital Vienna on Friday dispersed a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions where protestors chanted “We are the Jews.”A Twitter user posted a video of the protesters and criticized their chant as a “Shoah relativization. It can’t get worse.” The prominent Austrian Journalist Isabelle Daniel criticized the action in a Tweet: “These people had justified themselves in front of the memorial against fascism and called ‘we are the Jews.’ Is it still pathetic? Can it be more pathetic?”The Austrian media reported from a non-sanctioned demonstration involving dozens of people. The demonstrator also chanted: “We are the people.“ The demonstration located Albertina square was aimed at the new government plan to curb the deadly coronavirus.The Austrian police told the Der Standard paper that demonstrations are banned based on the health law to prevent infections.