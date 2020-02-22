The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus could survive on surfaces for nine days, researchers find

Treating surfaces including metal, glass and plastic with either an alcohol-based disinfectant or bleach will kill the virus within a minute, they added.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 21:06
A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, February 22, 2020. (photo credit: YONHAP VIA REUTERS)
A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, February 22, 2020.
(photo credit: YONHAP VIA REUTERS)
Coronavirus may be able to survive on inanimate surfaces for as long as nine days, potentially increasing the risk of spread if not treated with disinfectant agents, a team of researchers has found.
Such is the concern that China has begun disinfecting and destroying cash in a bid to control the novel coronavirus, known to scientists as SARS-CoV-2. The measure was undertaken because cash changes hands so regularly.
Chinese banks have been ordered by the government to disinfect their cash with ultraviolet light and high temperatures before storing it for seven to 14 days. Only then can it be re-released to customers, CNN reported earlier this week.
Little is known about SARS-CoV-2, but researchers hope to gain an insight into its likely behavior from studying similar coronaviruses.
In a paper published earlier this month in The Journal of Hospital Infection, a group of researchers looked at 22 studies detailing how long coronaviruses which effect humans and animals can survive on inanimate surfaces.
They found that human coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus or endemic human coronaviruses (HCoV) can survive for up to nine days on surfaces including metal, glass or plastic, but that treating those surfaces with a disinfectant will kill the virus within a minute.
"As no specific therapies are available for SARS-CoV-2, early containment and prevention of further spread will be crucial to stop the ongoing outbreak and to control this novel infectious thread," they noted in their summary.
The virus is known to spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets, most often through a cough or a sneeze, but the research suggested that the virus may also be spread through a person touching an infected surface and then touching the mouth or nose, or possibly even the eyes.
"Based on the current available data, I would primarily rely on the data from SARS coronavirus, which is the closest relative to the novel coronavirus - with 80% sequence similarity - among the coronaviruses tested. For SARS coronavirus, the range of persistence on surfaces was less than five minutes to nine days," said Dr. Charles Chiu, an infectious disease professor at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not on the team of researchers behind the report, CNN has reported.
"However, it is very difficult to extrapolate these findings to the novel coronavirus due to the different strains, viral titers and environmental conditions that were tested in the various studies and the lack of data on the novel coronavirus itself," he said. "More research using cultures of the novel coronavirus are needed to establish the duration that it can survive on surfaces."
The findings suggest that quarantine measures combined with rigorous cleanliness measures may aid in preventing spread of the virus. America's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated on its website that the virus "seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China," but adds: "In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date."
The team of researchers found that treating surfaces with either an alcohol based disinfectant or bleach would likely remove the risk from inanimate surfaces within one minute.
Meanwhile, "Remain informed, but do not panic," Chiu said, according to CNN. "My recommendations would be frequent hand-washing, avoiding contact with people who are sick, follow home quarantine recommendations according to the latest public health agency guidelines if you have recently traveled from China or were in contact with a known or suspected infected patient."
However, he added: "It is still far more likely that you contract influenza rather than this novel coronavirus, meaning that you should get vaccinated for influenza as well."


Tags disease coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli who returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by