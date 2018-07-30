July 30 2018
|
Av, 18, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Kentucky student missing after swimming accident in Israel

TeNiya Elnora Jones, 19, was swimming in the Mediterranean Sea just fter midnight Saturday with two other students when they got caught up in a strong current.

By MORGAN EADS/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER
July 30, 2018 15:42
2 minute read.
Israelis stand still at the Tel Aviv beach as the Holocaust Remembrance Day siren is sounded

Israelis stand still at the Tel Aviv beach as the Holocaust Remembrance Day siren is sounded . (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

A University of Kentucky student studying abroad was reported missing after a swimming accident over the weekend in Tel Aviv.

TeNiya Elnora Jones, 19, was swimming in the Mediterranean Sea just after midnight Saturday with two other students when they got caught up in a strong current, according to a news release from the university. Two of the students were able to make it back to the shore, but Jones did not.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Jones is from Ft. Myers, Fla., and a sophomore at University of Kentucky majoring in biology and Islamic studies.

She traveled to the region as part of a study-abroad program focused on the Arabic language, according to the University of Kentucky. The program is based in Amman, Jordan, and Jones’ group is made up of seven University of Kentucky students and two from West Virginia University.

Four of the students in the study-abroad program traveled by bus to Tel Aviv for the weekend, according to University of Kentucky. One stayed behind in a hotel when the swimming accident occurred.

After Jones was caught in the current, the other students contacted Israeli officials and a major search and rescue effort was launched. The search effort continues, according to University of Kentucky.

The students also contacted University of Kentucky police and the Council on International Exchange in Portland, Maine, which coordinated the program.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with TeNiya, her family and the students and others impacted,” UK President Eli Capilouto said. “We are in continual contact with TeNiya’s family, officials in Israel, officials from the State Department and our Congressional delegation, to provide all the support we can for the family, students and others involved. We will do everything possible to provide whatever support is needed.”

Officials with the US Embassy in Israel have been alerted and have been in communication with Jones’ family, the program coordinators and University of Kentucky.

University of Kentucky education abroad officials are working to send Jones’ mother and grandfather to Tel Aviv as the search continues, according to the university. Associate Provost Sue Roberts, who heads the International Center at University of Kentucky is also traveling to Tel Aviv to meet with officials and the family.

The other students in Tel Aviv are safe and arrangements are being made for them to return to Amman “as soon as possible,” according to University of Kentucky.

The university said the families of all of the students involved have been made aware of what happened.

The study-abroad program began in June and is scheduled to end this week.


©2018 the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)

Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) at www.kentucky.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.



Related Content

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shooting at a Florida high school.
July 28, 2018
White House considering Gulf summit, seeks new strategic alliance

By MICHAEL WILNER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut