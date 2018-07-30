Kentucky student missing after swimming accident in Israel

Israelis stand still at the Tel Aviv beach as the Holocaust Remembrance Day siren is sounded .
(photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A University of Kentucky student studying abroad was reported missing after a swimming accident over the weekend in Tel Aviv.
TeNiya Elnora Jones, 19, was swimming in the Mediterranean Sea just after midnight Saturday with two other students when they got caught up in a strong current, according to a news release from the university. Two of the students were able to make it back to the shore, but Jones did not.
Jones is from Ft. Myers, Fla., and a sophomore at University of Kentucky majoring in biology and Islamic studies.
She traveled to the region as part of a study-abroad program focused on the Arabic language, according to the University of Kentucky. The program is based in Amman, Jordan, and Jones’ group is made up of seven University of Kentucky students and two from West Virginia University.
Four of the students in the study-abroad program traveled by bus to Tel Aviv for the weekend, according to University of Kentucky. One stayed behind in a hotel when the swimming accident occurred.
After Jones was caught in the current,
the other students contacted Israeli officials and a major search and rescue effort was launched. The search effort continues, according to University of Kentucky.
The students also contacted University of Kentucky police and the Council on International Exchange in Portland, Maine, which coordinated the program.
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
“Our thoughts and prayers are with TeNiya, her family and the students and others impacted,” UK President Eli Capilouto said. “We are in continual contact with TeNiya’s family, officials in Israel, officials from the State Department and our Congressional delegation, to provide all the support we can for the family, students and others involved. We will do everything possible to provide whatever support is needed.”
Officials with the US Embassy in Israel have been alerted and have been in communication with Jones’ family, the program coordinators and University of Kentucky.
University of Kentucky education abroad officials are working to send Jones’ mother and grandfather to Tel Aviv as the search continues, according to the university. Associate Provost Sue Roberts, who heads the International Center at University of Kentucky is also traveling to Tel Aviv to meet with officials and the family.
The other students in Tel Aviv are safe and arrangements are being made for them to return to Amman “as soon as possible,” according to University of Kentucky.
The university said the families of all of the students involved have been made aware of what happened.
The study-abroad program began in June and is scheduled to end this week.
©2018 the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)
Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) at www.kentucky.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.