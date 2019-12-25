The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Millennials undergoing plastic surgery more than ever

Despite what some might believe, it isn't inherently problematic for young people to start cosmetic surgery.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 04:56
A surgery room at a Jerusalem hospital (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A surgery room at a Jerusalem hospital
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Plastic surgery has become even more prominent in society, and now the people most commonly going under the knife are between ages 18-34, according to the Huffington Post.
The data was compiled by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, which studies surgery data in the US and Canada.
"Millennials made up 5% of my clients [seven years ago]," explained one cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Chloe Sylvestre. "They now make up at least 30% to 40%... I wouldn't be surprised if that figure rises to over 50% in the next five years."
The spike is true of Israel as well, with the Jewish state seeing over 1,000 breast reconstruction surgeries every year.
What is behind this sudden obsession with perfecting perceived imperfections?
While some may believe it's due to celebrities, it's most likely due to social media. According to a study by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 55% of plastic surgery patients showed their surgeon a selfie revamped by a social media filter during discussions about their desired cosmetic surgery.
Another reason for the rise in popularity of plastic surgery is due to the tendency to use it as a preventative measure.
“Millennials, unlike people of our generation [aged 65 and older], use Botox for preventive purposes, and it makes a lot of sense,” said dermatologist Dr. Suzanne Gagnon.
When older patients come in with wrinkles, they're often already established – a simple Botox injection won't get rid of them. It will, however, achieve this result for younger people.
In fact, despite what some might believe, it isn't inherently problematic for young people to start cosmetic surgery, according to experts interviewed by Huffington Post. In fact, any patient above the age of 14 is generally safe for the most part.
The problem, however, lies in the unrealistic expectations some patients may have, as well as how necessary a surgery might be.
In fact, some plastic surgeons even turn patients away if the surgery isn't necessary.
However, there's no shortage of plastic surgeons – just reputable ones. According to the Huffington Post, a simple google or Facebook search can bring up plenty of people ready to perform a cosmetic procedure regardless of qualifications.
“Sadly, it happens much more than you think,” said plastic surgeon Dr. Benoit LeBlanc. “Often, when treatments are done in a less professional context, they don’t get great results.”
This, ultimately, is where the danger is.
 “It can even be dangerous if there are complications," LeBlanc explained. "If the injection is done badly, there can be swelling, even tissue necrosis, and worse, it can even lead to blindness if it touches an artery. No treatment is risk-free.”



Tags Surgery plastic cosmetics millennials
