New Israel Allies Caucus formed in Africa on pro Christian-Judaeo values

"Few in history have shown, in the face of oppression and existential peril, such resilience and fortitude as have the people of Africa and Israel."

By CELIA JEAN  
APRIL 22, 2020 07:06
IAF African Caucus Chairmen at the IAF Chairman's Conference in Jerusalem. From left to right: MP Kenneth Meshoe, South Africa, MP Maxas N'gonga, Zambia.
IAF African Caucus Chairmen at the IAF Chairman's Conference in Jerusalem. From left to right: MP Kenneth Meshoe, South Africa, MP Maxas N'gonga, Zambia.
(photo credit: AVI HAYUN)
Three new Israel Allies caucuses have been formed in Africa by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). Each of the new caucuses are chaired by a leading parliamentarian, passionate about strengthening legislative support for Israel on the basis of Judaeo-Christian values.
The network of parliamentary Israel Allies has recently expanded in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congo Brazzaville, following the recent appointment of Bishop Scott Mwanza as the Africa Director of the IAF. 
 
 “We will work to seek out opportunities to propose resolutions and legislation in support for Israel and will stand firmly against any antisemitic and anti-Zionist activities," said MP Henriette Wamu Ataminia, Chair of the DRC Parliamentary IAF caucus.
Some of these opportunities are already in the planning stages, their efforts led by IAF Africa Director Bishop Scott Mwanza.  One such example is a convention for representatives of all 11 Israel Allies Caucuses in Africa in order to increase diplomatic efforts in support of Israel. Issues such as development of support for Israel at the UN, and promoting the move of African embassies to Jerusalem. 
“There is tremendous support for Israel in Christian countries across Africa. Through the work of our network of Israel Allies Caucuses in African parliaments we are about to see the full effect of faith- based diplomacy” said Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein.
Founded in 2006, the IAF is dedicated to promoting communications between global members of parliament and legislators who share the belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace, and with secure borders. The IAF coordinates the activities of over 40 Israel Allies caucuses around the world. 
The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus was established in 2004, with the aim of opening direct line of communication among Knesset members, Christian leaders, and other various organizations and world political representatives. It currently consists of 16 Knesset members form seven different political parties.
Other Caucus leaders include MP Jeremy Lissouba, Chairman of the Congo Brazzaville Caucus, and MP Rev. Dr. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, Chairman of the Nigerian Parliamentary Israel Caucus. 
Upon accepting his position as Chairman of the Congo Brazzaville Caucus, the third largest urban district in the country, Lissouba said, “Few in history have shown, in the face of oppression and existential peril, such resilience and fortitude as have the people of Africa and Israel."
He further added, "Instead of conceding to rancor, we are rather blessed with a unique responsibility to champion peace, tolerance, mutual respect and forgiveness among all peoples. In the hope to see these ideals fulfilled in our respective lands, we proudly stand with our allies and friends in Israel." 
While Lissouba was voted one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans in the category of Law and Governance by the Africa Youth Awards last year, Ossai  won the National Merit Award of Impact from President Muhammadu Buhari and Best Representative of the Year in 2018-2019.
He expressed his “commitment to champion legislation and resolutions that will promote religious liberty and will prevent antisemitism or any sentiments against Israel as a nation," upon receiving official approval for the Israel Allies Caucus from the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives.
While the Nigerian parliament is currently in a recess following the coronavirus outbreak, caucus members are still active as they develop partnerships with pro-Israel Christian movements. 


Tags africa Christian Zionism Israel Allies Foundation
