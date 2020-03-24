The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Pushed Until August due to coronavirus

Warner Bros. also indefinitely pulled "In the Heights" and "Scoob."

By REUTERS  
MARCH 24, 2020 20:51
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984
(photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))
Warner Bros. is postponing Diana Prince's return to the big screen. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, "Wonder Woman 1984" will now hit theaters on Aug. 14 instead of June 5.
The studio also indefinitely pulled "In the Heights" -- an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical that was due out June 26 -- as well as "Scoob" -- an animated film based on "Scooby-Doo" characters set for May 15. "Malignant," a thriller from "Aquaman" director James Wan, was originally scheduled to open on Aug. 14, but was bumped for "Wonder Woman 1984." Those three movies remain undated for now.
"When we greenlit 'Wonder Woman 1984,' it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on Aug. 14," Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, said in a statement. "We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then."
The delays were inevitable as multiplexes across the country remain closed to help halt the spread of the novel virus. Warner Bros. was always committed to debuting its "Wonder Woman" sequel in cinemas, and the studio felt it was realistic for theaters to be up and running again by August. Warner Bros. is now looking for new times to release "In the Heights," "Scoob" and "Malignant."
As Hollywood continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the entertainment business, studios have been busy postponing major movies en masse. It's a growing list that includes Disney's "Black Widow" and "Mulan," Universal's "Fast & Furious" entry "Fast 9," MGM's James Bond follow-up "No Time to Die" and Paramount's "A Quiet Place" sequel.
Studios delayed tentpoles through May, but stopped short of pulling summer releases. Universal's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" had been the one exception -- the animated sequel was previously set to release in July but was indefinitely postponed because studio closures in France meant the movie wouldn't be completed in time. "Wonder Woman 1984" and "In the Heights" are the first real sign that Hollywood expects theaters might still remain dark in June.
Movie theaters nationwide closed their doors last week, and there's a mounting sense of uncertainty over when venues might be able to turn their lights back on. AMC Theatres, the nation's largest chain, estimated its locations could remain shuttered for six to 12 weeks starting in mid-March. Other major circuits like Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse and Arclight didn't offer up timeframes.
Popcorn season, the industry's nickname for the high-trafficked stretch between May and August, could be entirely upended if quarantine efforts extend longer than anticipated and studios continue to pull major movies. That could further devastate the film business since summer months tend to generate a large chunk of the year's overall revenues.
When theaters do eventually reopen, it's unclear how eager audiences will be to return to a darkened room packed with strangers. If China is any indication, business could start off slow as moviegoers get re-accustomed to doing public activities. More than 500 cinemas in China have commenced operation again as coronavirus outbreaks in the country begin to recede, but box office receipts are still cratering.
Warner Bros. was particularly cautious when it came to setting a new release date for "Wonder Woman 1984" because it is expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It carries a hefty budget above $180 million, so solid box office ticket sales are also essential to turn a profit.
Since "Wonder Woman 1984" wasn't going to hit the big screen for another two months, the studio hadn't gotten to the bulk of its promotional efforts yet. However, one of the most effective marketing tactics for studios is having trailers play in theaters before other releases. That can't happen, of course, unless multiplexes are open.
"Wonder Woman 1984" is a sequel to 2017's "Wonder Woman," DC's first standalone movie to spotlight a female superhero. The first film earned $821 million globally, and became a massive critical and commercial success.
The follow-up, again directed by Patty Jenkins, follows Gal Gadot's Amazonian warrior in the Reagan era as she battles two formidable foes -- Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) -- while reuniting with her past love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). The cast also includes Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.
"In the Heights," starring "Hamilton" alum Anthony Ramos and directed by "Crazy Rich Asians" filmmaker Jon M. Chu, was also expected to be a buzzy draw in theaters over the summer. Miranda's slice-of-life musical centers on a largely Hispanic community in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.


Tags Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Gal Gadot movie Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by