World rejoices as 'pinched fingers' or 'rega' emoji is released

What would you term the latest emoji announced for 2020 named "pinched fingers?" Israelis would call it the “rak rega” or "wait a minute" emoji. The Arab world would probably call it the "sabar" or "shway, shway habibi" emoji. Meanwhile, Italians might call it the "ma che vuoi" or the "what do want" emoji.Whatever you term it, Quentin Somerville, the Middle East correspondent for the BBC, sees the codification of the regional signifier for “hold on to your horses” as welcomed news.He's not alone, and everyone has their own interpretation of the new hand gesture's meaning. What this means for Israel is that this hand gesture - that seems incredibly rude to outsiders but in Israel is just a formality of society - will be readily available with just a touch of the keyboard.However, while the Middle East shares one version of the hand gesture, Emojipedia, the creators, shared another."An emoji showing all fingers and thumb held together in a vertical orientation, sometimes referred to as the Italian hand gesture 'ma che vuoi,'" is the description given by Emojipedia on their website.Italians rejoiced at the announcement of the new emoji, with many celebrating the stereotype."Huge day for us Italian-Americans. This will undo Jersey Shore," said comedian Samantha Ruddy, while fellow comedian Jaboukie Young-White noted: "Italians we won."The New Jersey's official Twitter account merely tweeted, "endorsed."Others had their own unorthodox interpretations of the hand signal, such as turning it upside-down is the universal gesture for a pinch of salt and another twitter user said the current emoji looks like someone eating rice with their hands.Regardless, the "pinched fingers" emoji will be released as a part of a collection of 117 emojis over the course of 2020. The list includes ninjas, a smiley face with a tear, numerous new animals, a boomerang, a Russian Matryoshka doll, a pi