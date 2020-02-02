The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

World rejoices as 'pinched fingers' or 'rega' emoji is released

Whatever you term it, Quentin Somerville, the Middle East correspondent for the BBC, sees the codification of the regional signifier for “hold on to your horses” as welcome good news.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 09:54
'Pinching fingers' emoji (photo credit: EMOJIPEDIA TWITTER)
'Pinching fingers' emoji
(photo credit: EMOJIPEDIA TWITTER)
What would you term the latest emoji announced for 2020 named "pinched fingers?" Israelis would call it the “rak rega” or "wait a minute" emoji. The Arab world would probably call it the "sabar" or "shway, shway habibi" emoji. Meanwhile, Italians might call it the "ma che vuoi" or the "what do want" emoji.
Whatever you term it, Quentin Somerville, the Middle East correspondent for the BBC, sees the codification of the regional signifier for “hold on to your horses” as welcomed news.
He's not alone, and everyone has their own interpretation of the new hand gesture's meaning. What this means for Israel is that this hand gesture - that seems incredibly rude to outsiders but in Israel is just a formality of society - will be readily available with just a touch of the keyboard.
However, while the Middle East shares one version of the hand gesture, Emojipedia, the creators, shared another.
"An emoji showing all fingers and thumb held together in a vertical orientation, sometimes referred to as the Italian hand gesture 'ma che vuoi,'" is the description given by Emojipedia on their website.
Italians rejoiced at the announcement of the new emoji, with many celebrating the stereotype.
"Huge day for us Italian-Americans. This will undo Jersey Shore," said comedian Samantha Ruddy, while fellow comedian Jaboukie Young-White noted: "Italians we won."
The New Jersey's official Twitter account merely tweeted, "endorsed."
Others had their own unorthodox interpretations of the hand signal, such as turning it upside-down is the universal gesture for a pinch of salt and another twitter user said the current emoji looks like someone eating rice with their hands.
Regardless, the "pinched fingers" emoji will be released as a part of a collection of 117 emojis over the course of 2020. The list includes ninjas, a smiley face with a tear, numerous new animals, a boomerang, a Russian Matryoshka doll, a piñata, and a toothbrush.
Some more serious emojis will be released as well, including gender neutral spouses, Santas, parents in addition to the transgender flag.



Tags emoji Meme Apple
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by