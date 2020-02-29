The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Blue and White mix message of hope with outrage in final message to voters

“We are for hope and hope will win.”

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 22:41
In front of an enthusiastic and good-spirited crowd in Tel Aviv Saturday night, the four leaders of the Blue and White Party expressed hope for a new political dawn as well as outrage against what they portrayed as the misdeeds and offenses of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
After fading in the polls over the last week and a half, Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Gabi Ashkenazi and Moshe Yaalon took turns to rally the crowd and energize the party’s activists to regain their earlier momentum.
And if this final party rally before the election on Monday is a barometer, Blue and White has decided to persist with their warnings about the alleged threat to democracy Netanyahu and his possible effort to obtain immunity from prosecution poses, as well as a message of hope for less divisive times.
Party number two MK Gabi Ashkenazi spoke first and berated Netanyahu, declaring, “We won't let hatred win, we won't let racism win.”
Ashkenazi’s tone was upbeat but his message was “there are 48 hours to stop the lies” and that “one more Knesset seat and Netanyahu will stay in power.”
MK Moshe Yaalon, as is his wont, denounced and condemned Netanyahu and his government, speaking in dire terms of the need to “save the country” and the prime minister’s attempt to turn Israel into “an extremist Bibistan.”
Averred Yaalon, “We have to stop Netanyahu from getting 61 MKs so that he can grant himself immunity.”
But then came the message of hope, and despite the crowds attentiveness to the warnings of Ashkenazi and Yaalon, the gathered attendees and activists were far more responsive to the upbeat tone of Lapid and Gantz.
“We are talking about hope. It is not something. Our outlook is hope, values, change, and being part of something bigger than us all,” Lapid proclaimed.
“Everywhere in Israel people have a different story which is still the same, about people who got up and said, 'fear won't direct me, hatred won’t guide me, I believe in hope,'” he said, and launched into a list of reforms the party would carry out, from amending the controversial Nation-State Law, to permitting surrogacy services for gay men, and for a two-term limit for prime ministers, a pledge which got the biggest cheer of the night.
Gantz started his speech with no small dose of outrage and concern over Netanyahu and his actions, and reeled off a long list of the prime minister’s alleged misdeeds.
But rejecting a “gevalt” campaign about the imminent victory of his political foe turned to a more positive message.
“We are for hope and hope will win,” declared Gantz to cheers from the crowd.
“We are the hope. We are for a united and unified society. The time has come for unity,” the Blue and White leader declared, and went on to talk of the hope of “not leaving any child behind,” and of the social reforms he seeks to implement.
And if one thing might give Gantz hope, it is three attendees from Sderot who declared their total dedication to Blue and White’s victory.
Sderot, the cities of the geographic periphery, and their residents the majority of whom are from the Mizrachi community, are seen as a stronghold of Likud support which constitute Netanyahu’s political base and cannot be swayed to desert him.
Dvorah Biton from Sderot and her two friends were of different mind.
“I grew up in a right-wing family, in my family home we had a picture of [former Likud prime minister] Menachem Begin,” she observed.
“If we allow corruption then we’ll end up like Turkey, like Erdogan.They had a democratic state, and when the prime minister wants to get immunity from prosecution we’ll become a dictatorship,” she asserted in her message of outrage.
“i want to vote for my children and grandchildren, for quiet [from Gaza]. I decided to stop voting for the past and vote for the future instead,” she finished in her message of hope.


Tags Benny Gantz Elections Gabi Ashkenazi Yair Lapid moshe yaalon Blue and White Elections 2020
