Central election committee rules "Zazim" initiative illegal

The Central Election Committee issued an injunction on Sunday against the Organization "Zazim" for its initiative to bus 15,000 Arab voters to the voting booths on election day, ruling that their initiative violated election laws. Chief Justice Melcer said that Zazim must register as an election active organization in order to go through with its plan.



The injunction came after the Likud party submitted a petition arguing that Zazim, which is heavily funded by the US-based New Israel Fund, an organization that has butted heads with the Likud party before, was violating election laws with its initiative.

In 2017 the V15 law was passed in order to prevent foreign funded non-party political organizations from interfering with the elections.Im Tirtzu's legal division hailed the ruling as "a large victory for Israeli democracy.""The ruling sends a clear message to radical New Israel Fund-backed organizations like Zazim that the Israeli public will not tolerate their attempts to interfere in the elections," said Im Tirtzu."Im Tirtzu will continue to lead the fight against delegitimization organizations who seek to erase the Jewish and democratic character of Israel."Zazim's CEO, Raluca Ganea, said in response: " The election committee completely ignored in its decision the Bedui public, which cannot easily access the ballots, thus preventing it from fulfilling its democratic right to vote. Sadly, this decision backs the Likud's effort to suppress the ability of Arab citizens to vote. The committee's decision is filled with factual errors. The injunction by the ruling party against citizens with limited resources has proved itself as a silencing attempt and nothing else," Ynet reported.

