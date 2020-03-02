Election Day shopping up by over 10% compared to September elections

Between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Election Day, Israelis conducted over 2.6 million transactions amounting to over NIS 630 million in purchases, according to Automatic Bank Services (also known as Shva), the national service that processes credit card transactions.

Between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., over 7,000 purchases were made per minute, with over 450,000 transactions amounting to NIS 110 million.

Over 1.7 million transactions were carried out between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. on Monday, compared to 1.56 million transactions during the same time period in September, according to Calcalist.