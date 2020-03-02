Fake letters distributed claiming Otzma Yehudit dropped from elections

Fake letters arrived in several polling stations across Israel on Monday, claiming that Otzma Yehudit dropped from the election race, according to Reshet Bet.The letters were allegedly signed by Central Elections Committee director-general Orly Ades. "Never happened. Otzma Yehudit never quit the race," the Central Elections Committee announced. "There is no limit to the level to which those who wish to harm Otzma Yehudit are willing to go," Otzma Yehudit commented. "Otzma Yehudit is running until the end."The party also called on right-wing voters to "avoid voting for parties who are cheating and attempting to sway the [result of the] elections.""Make an ideological vote - to the only party on the Right who is not trying to con its voters," the party stated.Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir voted on Monday morning in Qiryat Arba, claiming that "This morning is a morning of victory of truth over the lie.""This morning is a morning where we can create an alternative. I ask of you, vote Otzma Yehudit, that's the alternative, that's the choice, that's the truth," Ben-Gvir said.