Jewish groups speak out against union of Bayit Yehudi with Otzmah party

Several Jewish groups have spoken out against the decision of Bayit Yehudi to join with the extremist Otzmah Yehudi party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s role in exerting heavy pressure on Bayit Yehudi to bring Otzmah in.

Head of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Wednesday that “There should be no room for racism & no accommodation for intolerance in Israel or any democracy,” adding that the ADL has criticized the “hate-filled rhetoric” Otzmah Yehudit leaders in the past.

Two central figures in Otzmah Yehudit are Michael Ben Ari and Baruch Marzel, both disciples and close associates of Rabbi Meir Kahane who founded the racist Kach party on which much of Otzmah Yehudit’s own ideology is based.

“It is troubling that they are being legitimized by this union,” added Greenblatt, although did not mention that Netanyahu was heavily involved in the decision and promised Bayit Yehudi two ministerial posts if the agreed to the merger.

Daniel Sokatch, CEO of the New Israel Fund, said in a statement that he denounced the racist ideology of Kahane, and noting that Kahanist organizations are still defined as terror groups by the U.S. State Department.

He also implicitly criticized Netanyahu for bringing Otzmah Yehudit together with Bayit Yehudit, saying that “Elected leaders have a sacred responsibility to protect Israelis from violent extremists-- not promote them,” although did not mention the prime minister by name.

"For decades, people who care about Israel across the political spectrum have largely agreed that Kahanists are a danger to Israeli democracy and have no place in its parliament,” said Sokatch.

“It is both horrifying and very revealing that Kahanists are now returning to the political arena and are being courted and embraced by right-wing parties and their leadership,” he continued.

"Whether it's in the United States or in Israel, we stand with all Israelis and against those who use violence, terror, and supremacist ideologies to divide and rule by fear.”

The left-wing T’ruah organization of liberal rabbis described Otzmah Yehudit as “the reincarnation of Kahane’s party, Kach,” and said that Israel was endangered by “a government that welcomes extremists who celebrate violence and preach genocide.”

Concluded T’ruah “We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to reject any coalition with Kahane’s disciples, and we demand that the IRS ensure that American taxpayer dollars will no longer support these dangerous extremists,” in reference to tax-exempt funding Israeli organizations associated with Kahanist groups enjoy.

