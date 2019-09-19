Liberman: Netanyahu seeking to blame me, Gantz for failure to form govt.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz that he form a government with Likud and the rest of the right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties was a deceptive trick designed to lead to new elections.



Liberman described the bloc of 55 seats of Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina, which united on Wednesday under Netanyahu’s leadership, as the “bloc of Jewish law,” and called again on Netanyahu to sit down with himself and Gantz to form a government without any other parties.

“Forming the ‘bloc of Jewish law’ of 55 or 56 seats of the Likud, the ultra-Orthodox and the messianic and calling on Benny Gantz to join a national unity government with this bloc is nothing less than sleight of hand and the creation of a false impression to prepare public opinion for a third round of elections,” wrote Liberman on his Facebook page.Liberman claimed that Netanyahu had no intention of establishing a government with Blue and White, and was laying the groundwork for blaming Gantz for the failure to form a new coalition and for going to another round of elections.“Netanyahu, who is not prepared to accept the decision of the voters and admit his failure, is holding on to the corners of the altar and trying to give the impression that the Likud won the election, called for a unity government, and that Gantz and Liberman stymied this process,” said Liberman.“I call again on Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop the political tricks, schemes and maneuvers. You, Benny Gantz and I should sit and establish a broad, liberal, national unity government for the sake of the future of the State of Israel,’ he concluded.

