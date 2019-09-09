Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud database features personal details of a million Israelis - report

The entries are listed under three categories: “supporters,” “non-supporters,” and “undecided.”

By
September 9, 2019 10:49
Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares victory at a Likud party rally early on April 10, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Likud has gathered personal information of over a million Israelis in a political database, the Hebrew paper The Marker reported on Monday.

According to the report, the database features military officials, judges, journalists, politicians, as well as regular citizens.

The entries are listed under three categories: “supporters,” “non-supporters,” and “undecided.” The personal details include ID numbers, addresses, telephone numbers.

Among the most noteworthy names, there are Benjamin Netanyahu’s fellow Likudnik and political rival Gideon Sa'ar – listed as a supporter - and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.

According to the report, the database is not adequately protected, as the reporter was able to simply access it through the app developed for Likud activists who are going to monitor the polling stations on September 17.

The report added that the activists were supposed to use the app to list all voters who show up at their polling station.

Moreover, the access to the database was blocked shortly after The Marker contacted Likud for a comment.


