'Netanyahu thinks if he is not in power, he will end up in prison'- Lapid

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid speaking at the Movement for Quality Government in Israel conference.
(photo credit: MOVEMENT FOR QUALITY GOVERNMENT IN ISRAEL)
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid in a speech on Monday afternoon attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that Netanyahu wants to use the election to stave off a prison sentence in the investigations against him.
Lapid, speaking at the Movement for Quality Government in Israel conference, said that Netanyahu "wants to win the elections and pass laws that say he should not be interrogated," adding that "as far as [Netanyahu] is concerned, if he is not in power, he will end up in prison."
Lapid claimed that Netanyahu would use an election victory as a mandate to justify closing the investigations.
"These elections are about our lives. About the lines in the emergency room. About the cost of living," Lapid asserted. "They are not allowed to be elections about the interrogations."
The Likud responded by saying that Lapid himself is implicated in the affair against Netanyahu.
"Before Lapid preaches morality, he should explain to the public what he talked to Noni Mozes about in dozens of secret meetings in a secret hideout of a businessman in Savyon, and why he erased the meetings from his schedule?" the part statement read.
Netanyahu's party even asserted that it might be because Lapid "transferred tens of millions of shekels in advertising through Yesh Atid ministers to Noni Mozes and promoted for him the law to close Israel Today
in exchange for caressing coverage received by Yedioth Ahronoth?"
The Labor party attacked Lapid for not committing to not join a Netanyahu-led government.
"In 2013 you took 19 seats of our camp and gave them as a gift to Netanyahu," the statement read. "Make a commitment not to repeat this mistake."On Friday
, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit formally announced that he will decide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal fate before the upcoming April 9 election.
Netanyahu’s spokesman has continually blasted the idea that Mandelblit would determine the fate of the prime minister’s public corruption probes prior to the election, reiterating this after Mandelblit’s announcement
Yet the attorney-general explained that while the basis for the general rule is to avoid any appearance of bias toward any political party, in this case, delaying the decision would have shown bias in favor of Netanyahu.Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.
