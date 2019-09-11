Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu volunteer on Facebook warns of Arabs who 'want to destroy us'

"We turned to Facebook. They must act immediately to put an end to this racist and dangerous incitement by Netanyahu against the Arab population," said Joint List leader Ayman Odeh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 12:25
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises to do all he can to build a coalition in a press conferen

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises to do all he can to build a coalition in a press conference Monday 27.05.2019. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)

 A Facebook message sent by a volunteer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Facebook page called on voters to avoid a left-wing government of "Arabs who want to destroy us all - women, children and men - and allow a nuclear Iran that will kill us," reported Maariv.

The message aimed to rally votes for the Likud party.
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh condemned the message, saying "We turned to Facebook. They must act immediately to put an end to this racist and dangerous incitement by Netanyahu against the Arab population," according to Kan.


"[The message] was a mistake by a worker at the campaign headquarters," said the Likud party in response to the incident. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't see these things [and] did not approve them. They are not his opinion and are not accepted by him. When these things were brought to his attention he asked that they be removed immediately."


