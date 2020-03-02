Shas leader Aryeh Deri prays over Rabbi Ovadia's grave for elections

Shas leader Aryeh Deri prayed at the grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef Zachel, founder of the Shas movement, Monday morning- the morning of Israel's 23 Knesset elections. He took to the grave for the first light of morning prayers, together with activists, members of the Knesset and officials within the Shas movement. letter was written by political parties Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Yamina, vowing to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in forming the next government after the 23 Knesset elections in March. The letter was initiated by Shas leader Deri himself, to counter any impression that any of the parties could help Blue and White leader Benny Gantz build the next governing coalition. A similar bloc was formed after the September election and blocked Gantz from forming a government.Shas and UTJ – have always been focused almost exclusively on the interests of the haredi community alone, such as maintaining a traditional haredi lifestyle; subsidies for yeshivas; preserving a separate public-school system; exemptions from service in the IDF; and subsidies for large families.Ehud Olmert and Gil Hoffman contributed to this post"God willing there will we be a decision tonight, that there will be a majority of 61, that we will be able to establish a government to serve the people of Israel. For the those unable to serve themselves, for everything that the great rabbi has taught and raised us to serve," Deri prayed over the grave. Recently, a