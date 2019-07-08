Smotrich will defer to Shaked for justice ministry if she joins URP

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Joint leader of the Union of Right-Wing Parties Betzalel Smotrich is willing to give up his demand to be appointed justice minister in the next government in deference to Ayelet Shaked, if she joins his party.



Smotrich, currently interim transportation minister, was insistent during coalition negotiations after the April elections that he be appointed justice minister, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reluctant to accede to his demand.

But Smotrich is now ready to give up this goal completely in order to draft Shaked – who is currently a leader of the New Right Party –into the URP because of her electoral value, and would vacate the second spot on the party's list for her, which he currently holds as well.Shaked is currently abroad and sources in the URP said that no specific offer has yet been made to her since she has been out of the country for some time.The former justice minister is weighing her options of returning to New Right; joining up with URP if granted sufficient seniority; joining Likud, which looks unlikely at present; or sitting out the elections altogether, which also looks increasingly unlikely.Smotrich has of late been highly critical of New Right’s other leader Naftali Bennett for failing to enter into negotiations with the URP, or its two main constituent parties Bayit Yehudi and National Union, to form a broader political union to safeguard right-wing votes.New Right has formally stated, however, that it is currently involved only in “building up the party” and will only begin negotiating with other parties for possible political unions beginning next Monday.Bennett is reluctant to join the URP since he believes its hardline, conservative religious representatives will scare off more liberal, less religious and traditional voters away from New Right.

