Ultra-Orthodox UTJ tracking every last voter from its electorate

United Torah Judaism party has 4,000 election day campaign volunteers who are able to know if each and every member of its constituent communities have voted or not.

By
September 17, 2019 13:11
2 minute read.
United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Litzman gets a briefing at the UTJ election campaign headquarte

United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Litzman gets a briefing at the UTJ election campaign headquarters for the Jerusalem sector on Tuesday morning. (photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party is running a get-out-the-vote campaign this election day which is staggering in its level of detail and its ability to track every last voter in the ultra-Orthodox community.

More than 4,000 volunteers for the party across the country are part of this gargantuan effort to reach every ultra-Orthodox voter and make sure he or she has voted.

Members of the community who have not voted will get phone calls from callers on the campaign team urging them to go and vote, and a campaign staffer estimated that they would reach 98 percent of all voters in the ultra-Orthodox sector during the course of the day.

UTJ’s advanced software system shows the real-time turnout out for each community, helping it focus its efforts on getting out the vote in the ultra-Orthodox sector (Photo Credit: Jeremy Sharon)

At the UTJ campaign headquarters for the Jerusalem region, campaign staff explained to The Jerusalem Post how the system works.

Community election managers operate in every synagogue of every ultra-Orthodox community around the country collecting the voting numbers of every eligible voter in the community.

On election day itself, polling station observers from UTJ report electronically in real time every individual who comes to vote, identifying them by their voting number, and those reports go through to a central system which can record the voter turnout for each and every community.

So as of 10am, the system showed that the hassidim of the Gur community were leading voter turnout in the hassidic with 26% having voted, the Slonim community was at 18%, and Chabad in last place at 6%.

According to the UTJ director of the communities desk for the Jerusalem sector, callers at the campaign headquarters would start calling community members who were yet to vote already from 10am.

UTJ has designated callers for each particular community, with more assigned to the bigger communities such as Gur and Viznitz, and less assigned to the smaller communities.

Ultra-Orthodox voters who have not yet voted will get a call first from a member of the campaign team assigned to their community asking them to go and vore.

Should they still fail to vote, such voters will get calls from their community election manager or even their communal rabbi telling them of the imperative of voting for the ultra-Orthodox parties.

Tracking in the hassidic communities is easier than in the non-hassidic “Litvak” communities given the tight-knit, concentrated nature of the hassids.

Tracking in the non-hassidic communities is down through synagogues on a geographic basis.

This current election is only the second time UTJ has been able to employ this sophisticated tracking system, and it seems likely that it will help further boost the already extremely high level of voter turnout in the ultra-Orthodox sector.

This turnout rate, often rising above 80 percent of the ultra-Orthodox electorate, compared to a general rate of 68 percent in the general population, is one of the key reasons the ultra-Orthodox parties are able to punch above their weight in electoral power in the Knesset.


