Yair Netanyahu to Horowitz: Go organize a Pride in Umm al-Fahm

Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Yair Netanyahu, son of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin, commented on the election of Nitzan Horowitz as the new Meretz leader by referring to Horowitz’s sexual orientation.
“In light of the deep Jewish-Arab partnership in Meretz and to celebrate the election of Nitzan Horowitz as chairman of the party, I have no doubt that next week Meretz is going to organize a colorful Pride Parade in Umm al-Fahm!” Netanyahu wrote in a tweet on Thursday night.
Horowitz had just been elected leader of the Meretz Party, defeating incumbent MK Tamar Zandberg and becoming Israel’s first gay party leader.
During the campaign for the party’s leadership, Zandberg’s heavy focus was on increasing and emphasizing Meretz commitment to Jewish-Arab cooperation, and making this the party’s banner so as to increase its appeal to the Arab electorate.
Horowitz on the other hand showed greater inclination to unite with other left-wing parties, something that could lead to division within Meretz.
In his victory speech, the new chairman addressed the fact that he has become Israel’s first gay party leader, saying that it was “very emotional” for him but that he expected in coming years it to become something “not out of the ordinary.
“Meretz is the home of the gay community, it has proved this over decades, and it will increase its efforts. In Meretz, LGBTs are not a fig leaf, not some nice decoration without any substance or content. Meretz will fight for our freedom, the freedom of all men and women of the gay community to be free, equal people with equal rights in this land.”Jeremy Sharon contributed to this reporting.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>