10 dishes for 10 years

VIEW OF the Old City.
(photo credit: AMIT GIRON)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
To launch the 10-year celebrations, Chef Koby Bachar presented last week a Gala dinner at the Rooftop Restaurant, consisting of a superb 10-dish tasting menu.
Located on the roof of the hotel, the exclusive eatery offers fine dining and stunning views of the Old City. The menu, which is kosher, represents the chef’s take on local delicacies based on traditional Jerusalem cuisine as well as international modern cuisine and fresh, quality ingredients.
The food in the special gala dinner was indeed delicious and innovative - showcasing the chef’s exceptional technique and inspiration.
Hopefully, some of the dishes will find their way to the regular Rooftop Restaurant menu. The restaurant’s knowledgeable sommelier offered on the special evening his choice of Israeli premium wines from boutique wineries, to complement the dishes.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Jerusalem’s lifestyle Mamilla Hotel introduces special hospitality weekend packages that focus on guests’interests such as art, culinary and spa. Included in the culinary package will receive a very rich breakfast, cocktails at the Hotel’s Mirror Bar, wine tasting with the sommelier – who promises a “journey” through Israel’s best boutique wineries, and a special dinner at the Rooftop Restaurant. For details and reservations go to http://www.mamillahotel.co.il/
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>