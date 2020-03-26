170 lone soldiers at the IDF's quarantine center in Olga

Some 170 lone soldiers are currently being housed at the military’s resort facility in the northern coastal town of Givat Olga which has been transformed into a corona quarantine facility for the Israeli Defense Forces

Opened last week, the facility provides housing for all lone soldiers who need a place to stay as well as help during their 14-day long quarantine, Maj.Hila Karmon told The Jerusalem Post.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Israel last month, thousands of Israelis have self-isolated at home for a period of 14 days after returning from overseas or being exposed to the virus. There are currently 4,156 IDF troops in isolation at the moment.

According to Karmon, the facility is being run by the various army branches and Aguda Lemaan Hachayal (Soldier’s Welfare Association).

“The army is giving them a place to stay. Every soldier has his or her own room which has whatever they need to make their time comfortable, including tv, playstation and games as well as workout material such as yoga mats,” she said.

Troops, who are not allowed to leave their rooms, are also provided with three meals a day which is left outside their door. Several soldiers have also celebrated their birthdays while at the facility “and so we sang them happy birthday from the other side of the door,” Karmon said.

"We are trying to provide them with everything they need. At the end of the day they are all alone in their room,” she said, adding nonetheless that most of the rooms have a sea view.

Karmon told The Post that officers at the facility are given a number of soldiers to be responsible for, entertaining them by playing guitar outside their windows or holding “balcony bingo” games with troops. There are also daily zoom calls and a whatsapp group so all quarantined troops can remain in contact with their fellow soldiers.

Commanders also hold daily calls with the quarantined soldiers “to check up on them and support them if there are any soldiers who are lonely,” Karmon said, stressing that the majority of those in the center have no family in the country to help them.

“The biggest challenge for commanders is to provide a home for these lone soldiers during such a complicated period, to give them a home which not only provides the essentials such as food, but to give them a feeling that they are not alone. This is a period of time where they can feel extremely lonely.”

While there have not been any soldiers diagnosed with the coronavirus, the troops are being tested if they develop any symptoms.