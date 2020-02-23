Adults with special needs offer babysitting services: a first in Israel

In its efforts to enhance special needs children and adults' sense of self-worth and independence, the Israeli organization Tzohar Halev has launched the first babysitting services run by special needs adults. They will look after 2-6 year-old toddlers, under the supervision of Tzohar Halev staff members.Since 1990, Tzohar Halev runs tailor-made programs to allow children and adults with special needs to maximize their potential. At the moment, they serve over 1,300 people with learning and language disabilities, behavioral challenges, mental disabilities, autism, and more, across Israel. Among its different initiatives, the organization has developed schools as well as rehabilitation work centers, which provide employment.“Our aim is to integrate our children into the community and give them the tools for independent living and a sense of self-worth,” said Yisrael Kornick, CEO of Tzohar Halev.“We decided to offer the residents of Rekhasim a daycare service where our graduates could take part in, with supervision of our staff, and this way everyone wins. Our graduates participate in work for the community, the parents are able to leave their kids and the kids benefit from getting to know these special young adults who emanate warmth and love,” he added.