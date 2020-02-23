The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Adults with special needs offer babysitting services: a first in Israel

Through the organization Tzohar Halev, special needs adults will look after 2-6 year-old toddlers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 03:02
First Babysitting Service for Toddlers Run by Tzohar Halev’s Special Needs Graduates in Israel (photo credit: TZOHAR HALEV)
First Babysitting Service for Toddlers Run by Tzohar Halev’s Special Needs Graduates in Israel
(photo credit: TZOHAR HALEV)
In its efforts to enhance special needs children and adults' sense of self-worth and independence, the Israeli organization Tzohar Halev has launched the first babysitting services run by special needs adults. They will look after 2-6 year-old toddlers, under the supervision of Tzohar Halev staff members. 
Since 1990, Tzohar Halev runs tailor-made programs to allow children and adults with special needs to maximize their potential. At the moment, they serve over 1,300 people with learning and language disabilities, behavioral challenges, mental disabilities, autism, and more, across Israel. Among its different initiatives, the organization has developed schools as well as rehabilitation work centers, which provide employment.
“Our aim is to integrate our children into the community and give them the tools for independent living and a sense of self-worth,” said Yisrael Kornick, CEO of Tzohar Halev.
“We decided to offer the residents of Rekhasim a daycare service where our graduates could take part in, with supervision of our staff, and this way everyone wins. Our graduates participate in work for the community, the parents are able to leave their kids and the kids benefit from getting to know these special young adults who emanate warmth and love,” he added.


