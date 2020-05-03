Alleged Iranian spy was once a Balad Party member

A suspected Iranian spy arrested in March was at one point a member of the Arab Balad Party.Ayman Haj Yahya was arrested in a joint Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police operation and was indicted for spying for Tehran in April.According to the investigation against him Yahya had been in contact with Iranian intelligence officials, as well as Khaled Yamani, an operative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group in Lebanon.Yahya had in the past been a member of the hardline, anti-Zionist Balad Party, was head of the party branch in the town of Taibeh in the Triangle region of Israel and was a member of its political bureau.He is thought however to have left the party several years ago, and according to a Balad Party spokesman, Yahya has not been a party member for ten years.An article in the al Arab newspaper and other Arabic news sources suggest however that he was still a party member until October 2014.At that stage, it appears Yayha split from Balad due to a dispute over the party’s stance on the Syrian civil war, and he set up a new political movement.He also appears to have been active in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, appearing as a speaker at a BDS conference in Johannesburg, South Africa in December 2014.Amit Deri, founder of the Reservists on Duty anti-BDS organization, said “Once again we see the connection between BDS activists and supporters with terror organizations and regimes like Iran.”Balad founder Azmi Bishara who served as an MK in four Knessets infamously fled Israel in 2007 while under investigation for allegedly passing information to Hezbollah during the Second Lebanon War of 2006.Basel Ghattas, another former Balad MK, was convicted in 2017 of smuggling phones to jailed terrorist and served almost two years in prison for the offense.