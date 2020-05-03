The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Alleged Iranian spy was once a Balad Party member

Ayman Haj Yahya was arrested in a joint Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police operation and was indicted for spying for Tehran in April.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 3, 2020 17:20
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A suspected Iranian spy arrested in March was at one point a member of the Arab Balad Party.
Ayman Haj Yahya was arrested in a joint Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police operation and was indicted for spying for Tehran in April.
According to the investigation against him Yahya had been in contact with Iranian intelligence officials, as well as Khaled Yamani, an operative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group in Lebanon.
Yahya had in the past been a member of the hardline, anti-Zionist Balad Party, was head of the party branch in the town of Taibeh in the Triangle region of Israel and was a member of its political bureau.
He is thought however to have left the party several years ago, and according to a Balad Party spokesman, Yahya has not been a party member for ten years.
An article in the al Arab newspaper and other Arabic news sources suggest however that he was still a party member until October 2014.
At that stage, it appears Yayha split from Balad due to a dispute over the party’s stance on the Syrian civil war, and he set up a new political movement.
He also appears to have been active in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, appearing as a speaker at a BDS conference in Johannesburg, South Africa in December 2014.
Amit Deri, founder of the Reservists on Duty anti-BDS organization, said “Once again we see the connection between BDS activists and supporters with terror organizations and regimes like Iran.”
Balad founder Azmi Bishara who served as an MK in four Knessets infamously fled Israel in 2007 while under investigation for allegedly passing information to Hezbollah during the Second Lebanon War of 2006.
Basel Ghattas, another former Balad MK, was convicted in 2017 of smuggling phones to jailed terrorist and served almost two years in prison for the offense.


Tags Iran Israeli Arabs Spy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Respect the court By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by