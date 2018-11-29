Ancient mummies found in Pyramid of King Amenemhat II

A police officer patrols the Giza Pyramids on his camel on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt December.
(photo credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)
Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry announced that eight mummies from the Late Period (664 BCE until 332 BCE) had been discovered near 40 kilometers south of the Giza plateau Nevine El-Aref.
In a statement, the ministry said the archaeologists found limestone tombs that held a number of coffins southeast of the Pyramid of King Amenemhat II (1919-1885 BCE) in the Dahshur necropolis.
According to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the archaeological mission has been excavating in the area since August.
Archaeologists have dated the mummies to the Late Period, and Waziri said three of them were considered to be in good condition.
Dahshur is an ancient necropolis that contains the Bent and Red pyramids of the fourth dynasty king Sneferu, and the black pyramid of Amenemhat III.
The mummies are covered in cartonnage, a type of material with linen and plaster, adorned with paintings of the faces of the deceased. The linen is painted in blue, brown and green.
Waziri said that the mummies have been taken to store galleries for restoration and suggested that they could be put on display at a museum in Sharm El-Sheikh or Hurghada.
