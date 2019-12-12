Australian A-G reaffirms country's desire for resolution of Leifer case

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter met on Thursday with his Israeli counterpart Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and with Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana to “reaffirm” Australia’s interest in bringing the extradition crisis over alleged pedophile Malka Leifer to an end.Legal proceedings to extradite Leifer to Australia where she is wanted on 74 counts of sexual assault and rape have lasted over five years and involved 62 court hearings, and have become a source of frustration in Australia. Porter told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that during his meetings he relayed to the Israeli officials that “the Australian government’s continued interest in that extradition being resolved.”He said that he respected “that due process within the Israel court system will continue,” but said that he was “greatly encouraged by the Minister’s clear resolve to see this matter through to its ultimate conclusion in accordance with Israeli law.”Regarding questions as to whether legal action is being considered by the Australian government against the leadership of the Adass Israel School where Leifer taught and which assisted her in fleeing the country, Porter said that such questions were a matter for “the Victorian state authorities” where the alleged crimes were committed.He said however that he would look at the ruling of the Supreme Court of Victoria in a civil case brought by one Leifer’s alleged victims Dassi Erlich, which awarded her $1.1 million (Australian dollars) in damages to be paid by the Adass school.Porter is currently in Israel for the 11th annual conference of The International Institute for Strategic Leadership Dialogue at the invitation of its chairman and founder, Australian businessman Albert Dadon. Speaking about concerns regarding increased xenophobia, hate crimes and antisemitism across the Western world, Porter said during his time in Israel he had learned about “the experiences and challenges in Israel’s unique circumstances dealing with terrorist and other serious threats.”Added Porter, “Israel and Australia both face threats of extremism in different contexts, and the trip has highlighted to me a number of areas where there is potential for further mutual benefit to be gained from our already excellent and co-operative relationship.”This year’s conference will be focusing on four major issues: the heightened threat from Iran and its proxies; the challenge of China’s economic power to the West; Climate Change; and the threat of the Boycott Divestment Sanctions campaign against Israel.“There are a lot of people who use BDS to hide their antisemitism,” Dadon told the Post. “On face value, it may be seen as an attempt to further the well being of Palestinians although I fail to see how it is helping, it is in fact counter productive, and [the Palestinians] sitting down and negotiating with Israel would be a better way to achieve peace,” he said. Although Israel has managed to fend off and avoid any serious economic damage from the BDS campaign so far, Dadon said that the movement continued to pose a serious threat to the Jewish state.“I feel that the BDS campaign is damaging, simply because those people campaigning against Israel go to see as many companies, members of parliament and government representatives as possible, they give them the Palestinian narrative, and Israel is left with the task, together with its supporters and Jewish communities around the world, to demonstrate its falsehood.”