The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Benjamin Netanyahu's trial postponed under emergency order

All non-urgent court sessions with the exception of bail discussions are postponed under the order.

By LEON SVERDLOV, MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 15, 2020 02:01
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial has been postponed as Justice Minister Amir Ohana issued an order to shift all court activity to a "state of extraordinary emergency," Maariv reporter Roi Yanovsky reported Sunday morning. 

Ohana's emergency order will be in force for 24 hours and is expected to be extended. All non-urgent court sessions with the exception of bail discussions are postponed under the order. Ohana's office reported that further steps would be examined and taken.

According to the Justice Ministry, court sessions that will be allowed while the order is in effect will be urgent requests to postpone evacuation or demolition, deportations and arrests among other issues.

It was previously reported by KAN that Ohana was planning to change the Justice Ministry's regulations regarding court activity, making it possible for the coronavirus crisis to be declared a state of national emergency, as the regulations refer to security-related emergencies.

The NGO Movement for Quality Government issued Sunday morning a request that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit freeze Ohana's order. According to the NGO, "Minister Ohana is an interim minister in an interim government that has never gotten the confidence of the public."

The movement added that "the regulations stand in conflict with Basic Law: Human Dignity and Freedom, possibly amounting to a grave, unconstitutional violation of human rights, and were never approved by the Knesset."

On Saturday night, Netanyahu announced that counter-terrorism measures would be used to identify and track potential coronavirus patients. The measures, allowing state security services to track citizen's phones, were condemned by politicians across the political spectrum.

Mandelblit's office approved Netanyahu's regulation allowing the Israeli Security Service (Shin Bet) to surveil Israeli citizens, "subject to limitations, particularly concerning the period they would be in effect."

Former defense minister MK Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon (Blue and White) responded to Netanyahu's new regulations, saying on Twitter that "everyone who criticized us when we warned against becoming [Turkish President Tayyip] Erdogan's Turkey should acknowledge and understand the cynical exploitation of the coronavirus crisis for the personal interests of a defendant before trial."

Former justice minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) tweeted that "the technological surveillance after coronavirus patients is a radical move and a grave violation of privacy, but it can save lives and money to the state."


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu justice ministry Amir Ohana Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, we need to be responsible By JPOST EDITORIAL
What does Israel's future 5G network have to do with coronavirus? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by